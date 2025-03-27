Waring Makeup Celebrates Milestone with a New Digital Platform and Enhanced Offerings

Ottawa, Ontario , March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waring Makeup, a premier Ottawa makeup artist renowned for its expertise in bridal, special event, and professional makeup artistry, announced today the launch of its redesigned website alongside expanded digital services, including virtual makeup consultations and personalized makeup lessons. Marking a five-year milestone with over 1,000 satisfied clients since November 2019, the new digital platform is designed to deliver a seamless, client-centric experience while reinforcing Waring Makeup’s commitment to quality and innovation in the Ottawa beauty scene.





Take a sneak peek at our newly revamped website—designed to make your makeup journey smoother and more inspiring than ever.

Waring Makeup’s redesigned website introduces a streamlined digital experience that showcases the company’s extensive range of makeup artistry services. The new platform emphasizes ease of navigation and offers dedicated pages for key services, including wedding bridal makeup, prom makeup, and special event makeup. In addition to these service pages, the website now features innovative digital offerings such as virtual makeup consultations, designed to extend the reach of professional makeup expertise beyond traditional in-person appointments.

Key enhancements include:

• Modern Design and User Experience: A fresh, intuitive layout that enables seamless access to service information and booking options.

• Innovative Digital Services: Virtual consultations and personalized makeup lessons that cater to clients seeking flexible, remote beauty solutions.

• Client-Centric Features: Improved functionality and design elements that place the client at the center of the digital experience.

Celebrating five years in business and serving over 1,000 satisfied clients since its launch in November 2019, Waring Makeup continues to set a high standard in Ottawa’s competitive beauty industry. The website redesign is a strategic milestone that reflects the company’s commitment to both technological innovation and exceptional makeup artistry.

Gen Waring, Owner of Waring Makeup, commented,

“This new website feels like having a friendly chat with our clients—warm, welcoming, and easy to navigate, just like our one-on-one makeup sessions. We’ve added digital services like virtual consultations and personalized makeup lessons to bring our expertise right to their screen. Early feedback shows that our clients love how straightforward and personal the new experience is. It’s all about making every interaction feel tailored to them, making sure they feel seen, valued, and celebrated every step of the way.”

By integrating advanced digital tools and an enhanced online interface, Waring Makeup reaffirms its position as a trusted and innovative leader in Ottawa’s beauty scene. The new platform not only provides a comprehensive overview of services but also facilitates a more efficient connection between the company and its clients, ensuring that each makeup experience is both transformative and accessible.





Behind the scenes of a real-life makeover, where every brushstroke is tailored to bring out each client’s natural beauty.

About Waring Makeup



Founded in November 2019, Waring Makeup is a professional makeup artistry service based in Ottawa, offering a range of services including wedding makeup, special event makeup, and makeup lessons. The company is known for its commitment to enhancing natural beauty with a personalized approach, utilizing both traditional techniques and innovative digital solutions.

Press inquiries

Waring Makeup

https://waringmakeup.com

Gen Waring

media@waringmakeup.com

(613) 981-8548

301 Riversedge Cres

Ottawa, ON

K1V 0Y7



