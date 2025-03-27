Opportunities in the Global OTC Healthcare Sector 2024 - Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Haleon, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Sanofi-Aventis, and Reckitt Benckiser

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global OTC Healthcare Sector 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global OTC healthcare sector was valued at $175.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to yield a CAGR of 2.6% during 2023-28, to reach $199.4 billion in 2028.

The Americas was the largest market in the global OTC healthcare sector in 2023, with value sales of $65.7 billion. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the OTC healthcare sector, with a value CAGR of 3% during 2023-28, followed by the Americas with 2.9%.



Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, and labeling. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market within the over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare sector. Globally, the sector is led by Haleon, followed by Johnson & Johnson Services, Bayer Group, Sanofi-Aventis Groupe, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Chemists and pharmacies remain the dominant distribution channel for OTC healthcare products. Sector growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for products with natural claims and sustainable packaging. However, counterfeit products present a significant challenge to the sector's expansion.

Additionally, consumers are increasingly seeking personalized OTC healthcare solutions, reflecting a shift toward tailored wellness offerings.

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the current sector scenarios in terms of ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting sector size, growth drivers, the latest developments, and future challenges for each region.

High-potential countries analysis: Provides risk-reward analysis of the top two high-potential countries in each region based on market assessment, economic development, governance indicators, sociodemographic factors, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of 10 high-potential countries, covering value growth during 2018-28, consumer demographics, city analysis, and key trends.

Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of the leading brands at global and regional levels. The section also analyzes the market share and sales of private labels in each region.

Key distribution channels: Provides an analysis of the leading distribution channels in the global OTC healthcare sector in 2023. It covers chemists/pharmacies, parapharmacies/drugstores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, e-retailers, and others. Others include convenience stores, direct sellers, other specialist retailers, cash and carries and warehouse clubs, "dollar stores", variety stores and general merchandise retailers, and other channels.

Manufacturers and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Current Scenario and Future Outlook

Global OTC healthcare Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Regional OTC healthcare Overview - What Are the Growth Factors, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors?

Key Challenges in the Global OTC healthcare sector

Identifying High-Potential Countries

Analysis of 10 Countries on the Basis of Risk-Reward Analysis (Market Assessment, Economic Development,

Sociodemographic Factors, Governance Indicators, and Technological Infrastructure)

Country Deep-Dive Analysis

High-Potential Country Analysis

Future Outlook

Competitive Environment

Leading Companies by Value - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis - Global

Leading Companies and Brands Share Analysis by Region

Competitive Landscape - Market Analysis

Market Share of Private Label

Private Label Share Analysis by Region

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Key Distribution Channels

Share of Key Distribution Channels - Global and Regional Level

Select Industry Metrics

Global Patent Filings

Global Job Analytics

Global Deals

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Haleon

Johnson & Johnson Services

Bayer Group

Sanofi-Aventis Groupe

Reckitt Benckiser Group

