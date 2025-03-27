WEOC Announces Leadership Transition as Inaugural CEO Prepares to Step Down

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Women’s Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC) today announced that its inaugural CEO, Alison Kirkland, has indicated her intention to step down following the WEOC National Summit in May 2025. The Board will begin the search for the organization’s next CEO to build upon the strong foundation established under her leadership.

Since joining WEOC in 2019, Kirkland has played a pivotal role in transforming the organization from a Board-run entity into a fully staffed national office, advancing its mission to support women’s entrepreneurship organizations across Canada. Under her leadership, WEOC successfully navigated the challenges of COVID-19, launched a gender-specific national loan program, produced timely research on women entrepreneurs’ access to capital, and secured key national partnerships.

Key highlights of her tenure include:

Building a team that has expanded WEOC’s presence across Canada.

Forging relationships with key partners, including federal agencies, financial institutions, and ecosystem organizations to drive systemic change and increase support for women entrepreneurs.

Overseeing the launch and implementation of the WEOC National Loan Program in 2022, a groundbreaking initiative that provides loans of up to $50,000 to women entrepreneurs.

Disbursing over $16 million in loans to more than 335 women-led businesses in 137 communities across Canada.

Launching key initiatives, including national training programs, an online resource library, and the WEOC X symposium, which engaged thousands of participants.

Establishing the annual WEOC National Summit that brings together women’s enterprise ecosystem partners.

“We are incredibly grateful for Alison’s leadership and contributions to WEOC and to the broader women’s entrepreneurship ecosystem,” said Shauna Harper, Chair of the WEOC Board of Directors. “She has built a strong and vibrant organization that is well-positioned for continued success. On behalf of the Board, staff, and members, we thank her for her dedication and vision.”

As WEOC moves forward, the organization remains committed to advancing its mission of supporting women entrepreneurs through its members, innovative programming, strategic partnerships, and impactful funding initiatives. The Board of Directors will soon begin the search for the next CEO, who will build upon the foundation established under Kirkland’s leadership.

Further details on the leadership transition and CEO search process will be shared in the coming weeks.