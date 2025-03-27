Greystone Provides $15.4 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Midwest Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a total of $15.4 million in Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) financing to refinance two properties with 253 units total in Wisconsin and Illinois. The financing was originated by Greystone’s Kyle Jemtrud, Managing Director, and Wilson Molitor, Director.

Each of the portfolio’s non-recourse, fixed-rate financings carry a seven-year term and 30-year amortization schedule, with interest-only payments for the entire term of the loan. The portfolio includes:

$7,700,000 for Geneva Meadows Apartments , a 108-unit, garden-style multifamily property located in Lake Geneva, Walworth County, Wisconsin.

, a 108-unit, garden-style multifamily property located in Lake Geneva, Walworth County, Wisconsin. $7,700,000 for Antioch Manor Apartments, a 145-unit, garden-style multifamily located in Antioch, Lake County, Illinois.

“We are thrilled that Greystone could help our client attain financing solutions that achieved the maximum benefit for the properties in their portfolio,” said Mr. Molitor. “When it comes to navigating the multifamily lending landscape, we are tenacious about tapping into our deep expertise and extensive lending platform to find solutions that set our clients up for long-term success.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

