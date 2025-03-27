Obesity Market Analysis and Sales Forecasts, 2021-2024 & 2025-2031

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obesity: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Across the 68 markets, sales in the obesity market were $12.3 billion in 2021, growing to $206.5 billion in 2031.



This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the obesity market through 2031. The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 85% and 84% of 68-market sales in 2021 and 2031, respectively.



Scope

This is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast sales for obesity, covered in the analyst's report "Obesity: Seven -Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Update", published in January 2025.

In addition to patient based forecast sales data for the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 61 geographical markets (61M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM obesity therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the 7MM obesity therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report

2.3.1 Key opinion leaders

2.4 Primary research - prescriber survey

2.5 About the authors

2.5.1 Analyst

2.5.2 Therapy area directors

2.5.3 Epidemiologist

2.5.4 Epidemiology reviewers

2.5.5 Vice President, Disease Analysis and Intelligence

2.5.6 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zealand Pharma

Amgen

Structure Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics

Veru Inc

Altimmune

Metsera

Rose Pharma

Empros Pharma

Lipocine Inc

Glyscend Inc

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Roche

H2-Pharma

Chelapharm

Vivus Inc.

Orexigen Therapeutics

Currax Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ed6341

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.