2025 Research | United States Diabetes Monitoring, Treatment and Drug Delivery Market to Reach $79 Billion by 2031

The United States diabetes monitoring, treatment, and drug delivery market is set to achieve significant growth in the coming years. With a notable value of $48 billion in 2024, the market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, surging ahead to a projected value of $79 billion by 2031. This upward trajectory is influenced by the escalating prevalence of diabetes and technological advancements poised to refine diabetes care.



Segment Analysis



Findings from a recent market analysis have shown that during 2024, the insulin and GLP-1 receptor agonist sector surfaced as the largest and most swiftly expanding segment, capturing the lion's share of the market. Growth drivers for this segment include the increase in type 2 diabetes and obesity cases, a burgeoning demand for cutting-edge treatment alternatives, and progressive therapies that tackle both conditions concurrently.



Competitive Landscape



Within this developing landscape, enterprises such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Dexcom stand out as top competitors, with each bringing unique contributions to the market. Novo Nordisk leads with its robust offering in the insulin and GLP-1 space, Eli Lilly shines with its premium insulin options, and Dexcom dominates the continuous glucose monitoring market segment.



Advancements and Trends



Research highlights the rising demand for smart insulin pens, which is attributable to their advanced features that support dosing accuracy and enhanced compliance. Additionally, continuous improvements in glucose monitoring and insulin delivery systems, anchored by digital health solutions, are projected to propel the market forward.



Market Forecast and Analysis



Expert analysis provided in the report furnishes in-depth insights into market trends up to 2031 and includes historical data dating back to 2021. The market evaluation encapsulates a wide array of data, from unit sales to average selling prices, while also covering qualitative aspects such as the impact of COVID-19, competitive analyses, and an overview of disease implications.



Segregation and Focus



The report meticulously segments the market into various categories, such as personal and professional blood glucose meters, test strips, lancets, insulin pens, syringes, and pumps, as well as CGM and FGM systems, mapping out the specifics of each niche to provide a comprehensive market overview.



As the United States diabetes market progresses, the implications of these findings are poised to play a defining role for stakeholders, policymakers, and healthcare providers engaged in diabetes care. For further information on the market or to engage in discussions regarding the implications of these findings, interested parties are invited to consult with industry experts.



