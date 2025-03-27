INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KD) complied with federal securities laws. On March 27, 2025, Gotham City Research published a report alleging that Kyndryl “manipulates reported Adj EBITDA + Adj. FCF to artificially give the appearance that it generates profits and cash flow.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Kyndryl stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/kyndryl-holdings/ to discuss your legal rights.