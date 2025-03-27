Spherix Global Insights' Tucker Hurtado Recognized as Luminary by Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

EXTON, PA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucker Hurtado, Vice President of Product Planning at Spherix Global Insights, has been named a 2025 Luminary by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA). She will be recognized at the organization’s annual Woman of the Year celebration, taking place in Chicago on May 9, 2025.

The HBA will proudly convene the industry’s most influential leaders to celebrate the work of more than 160 Luminaries and Rising Stars and other prominent honorees who are furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. Offered live in Chicago and via viewing parties remotely, the Woman of the Year event is again a sold-out event offering global opportunities for visibility and celebration of all award winners.

HBA Luminaries are professionals with more than 20 years of professional industry experience who serve as a role model in their company, actively mentor and sponsor others, and are a shining example of transformational leadership that the organization wants to formally recognize.

“Tucker truly embodies what it means to be a luminary, and we’re thrilled to see her recognized by the HBA,” said Dan Barton, CEO of Spherix Global Insights. “She has been instrumental in driving growth at Spherix, leading high-impact initiatives, and fostering a culture of mentorship. Her leadership and commitment to uplifting others make her a fantastic role model not only within our organization but across the healthcare industry.”

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle. The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community. As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

About the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global organization dedicated to advancing and amplifying the impact of women in the business of healthcare. With a presence spanning the globe, the HBA supports nearly 150 Corporate Partners and a collective workforce of approximately five million employees. The HBA offers career development opportunities for women at all levels, thought leadership platforms that address critical topics like closing the women's health and wellness gap, funding women innovators, and preparing the future healthcare workforce. Additionally, the HBA provides global forums and recognition programs that honor individuals and organizations driving equity and advancing women in leadership.

For more information, visit HBAnet.org.