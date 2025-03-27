Press Release_Kering and Ardian complete their investment transaction_03 27 2025





PRESS RELEASE





March 27, 2025

KERING AND ARDIAN COMPLETE THEIR

INVESTMENT TRANSACTION

Kering and Ardian announce today the closing of their investment transaction regarding a portfolio of three prime real estate assets in Paris, in line with the terms announced on January 15, 2025.

Kering's interest in the joint venture will be accounted for by the equity method as of today.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735 as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2024, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts

Press



Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com





Analysts/investors



Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Attachment