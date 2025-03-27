Viridien Announces its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after Market Close

Paris, France – March 27, 2025

First Quarter 2025 financial results and conference call

Viridien will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 29, after market close.

The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.viridiengroup.com at 5.45 pm (CET).

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.00 pm (CET).

Participants should register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.viridiengroup.com.

Erratum: Please note that the Q4 & FY 2024 press release and presentation, published on February 27, 2025 have been amended. The new versions are available on our website :

