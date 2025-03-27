Cegedim Full year 2024 results: Operating profitability improved







PRESS RELEASE

Quarterly financial information as of December 31, 2024

IFRS - Regulated information - Audited

Full year 2024 results: Cegedim’s operating profitability improved

2024 revenues rose 6.3% to €654.5 million

to €654.5 million Recurring operating income (1) increased 24.7% to €39.5 million

increased to Recurring operating margin came to 6.0% in 2024, up from 5.1% in 2023

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, March 27, 2025, after the market close

Cegedim generated consolidated revenues of €654.5 million in 2024, an increase of 6.3%, and recurring operating income(1) of €39.5 million, a 24.7% increase. Recurring operating margin was 6.0%, up from 5.1% one year earlier.

Consolidated income statement

2024 2023 Change (in €m) (in %) (in €m) (in %) (in %) Revenue 654.5 100% 616.0 100.0% +6.3% EBITDA(1) 123.6 18.9% 108.8 17.7% +13.5% Depreciation and amortization -84.1 -12.8% -77.2 -12.5% +9.0% Recurring operating income(1) 39.5 6.0% 31.7 5.1% +24.7% Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) -28.4 -4.3% -11.7 -1.9% -143.0% Operating income 11.1 1.7% 20.0 3.2% -44.5% Financial result -20.9 -3.2% -11.9 -1.9% -75.8% Total tax -5.8 -0.9% -14.8 -2.4% -61.1% Net profit attributable to owners of the parent -14.7 -2.2% -7.4 -1.2% -98.6% Earnings per share (in euros) -1.1 - -0.5 - -120.0%

Consolidated revenues: rose €38.5 million, or +6.3%, to €654.5 million in 2024 compared with €616.0 million in 2023. The positive scope effect of €8.2 million, or 1.4%, was attributable to the first-time consolidation of Visiodent starting March 1, adjusted for the deconsolidation of INPS from Cegedim’s accounts since December 10. The positive currency impact was €1.1 million, or 0.2%. Like-for-like(2) revenue increased +4.7% over the period.

Recurring operating income(1): rose €7.8 million in 2024 to €39.5 million compared with €31.7 million in 2023. It amounted to 6.0% of 2024 revenue compared with 5.1% in 2023. This increase was driven chiefly by the profitability improvement in the insurance businesses, especially the Software and BPO offerings, as well as further strong growth in Cegedim Business Services in Human Resources and in digitalized flow services for businesses and healthcare. Another highlight of the year’s results was the very strong performance of the marketing in pharmacies offering and the positive contribution from the first-time consolidation of Visiodent.

Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1): amounted to an expense of €28.4 million in 2024 compared with an income of €11.7 million in 2023. Following the voluntary placement of its INPS subsidiary in administration, the Group recognized a capital loss of €8.8 million. The remainder consists of an €8.6 million asset impairment charge on its software for pharmacies business in France and the United Kingdom and a goodwill impairment charge of €4.7 million related to its Clamae subsidiary. Of this total of €28.4 million, the cash impact was only €5.7 million, related principally to payroll costs.

Depreciation and amortization expenses: rose €6.9 million in 2024. Amortization of R&D costs rose €6.0 million year on year compared with 2023, and depreciation of capital expenditures rose €2.4 million as a result of investments in the operations of cegedim.cloud and C-Media. Amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of right-of-use assets declined by €1.5 million.

EBITDA: the €14.8 million or 13.5% increase between 2023 and 2024 was the result of a stabilization in payroll costs, external expenses and purchases used relative to the pace of revenue growth, reflecting the special attention the Group paid to cost control.

Financial result: was a loss of €20.9 million, down €9.0 million compared with 2023, owing to a provision related to the voluntary placement of INPS in administration and the increase in interest expense owing to the new financing arrangement put in place in the summer.

Total tax: came to a charge of €5.8 million, down €9.0 million compared with 2023. As a reminder, note that in 2023 the Group made a €12.3 million accounting adjustment to previously recognized deferred tax assets. The adjustment had no cash impact and was intended to reflect recent developments in judicial precedent that led the Group to measure its potential unrealized gain more conservatively.

Analysis of business trends by division

in millions of euros Total Software & Services Flow Data & Marketing BPO Cloud & Support Revenue 2023 as reported 616.0 326.6 95.9 114.9 71.5 7.1 2023 reclassified (*) 616.0 302.3 93.4 114.9 71.5 33.9 2024 654.5 307.8 100.3 125.9 82.7 37.8 Change +6.3% +1.8% +7.3% +9.6% +15.8% +11.3% Recurring operating income(3) 2023 as reported 31.7 4.2 12.1 15.9 4.0 -4.5 2023 reclassified (*) 31.7 2.3 11.2 15.9 4.1 -1.8 2024 39.5 5.1 12.5 16.5 7.2 -1.9 Change +24.7% +126.7% +11.8% +3.5% +77.2% -5.0% Recurring operating margin 2023 as reported 5.1% 1.3% 12.6% 13.9% 5.5% -62.9% 2023 reclassified (*) 5.1% 0.8% 11.9% 13.9% 5.7% -5.2% 2024 6.0% 1.7% 12.4% 13.1% 8.7% -4.9%

(*) As of January 1, 2024, our Cegedim Outsourcing and Audiprint subsidiaries—which were previously housed in the Software & Services division—as well as BSV—formerly of the Flow division—have been moved to the Cloud & Support division in order to capitalize on operating synergies between cloud activities and IT solutions integration.

Software & Services: 2024 revenue rose 1.8%, boosted by the HR solutions, insurance businesses and the first-time consolidation of Visiodent from March 1, 2024. The pharmacy business and Cegedim Santé felt the impact of comparisons with Ségur public health investment spending, while the international businesses recorded a business contraction owing to the decision to wind down, then shutter its software for doctors business in the United Kingdom.





Recurring operating income (REBIT) amounted to €5.1 million in 2024, a €2.8 million increase compared with income of €2.3 million in 2023. Of this income, €3.2 million flowed from the firmer business trends at Cegedim Santé, chiefly as a result of the first-time consolidation of Visiodent. This cost control policy together with strong activity levels boosted the Insurance business, and HR solutions also made a positive contribution to the improvement in recurring operating income. The pharmacy software business in France was adversely affected by the slowdown in equipment sales after many pharmacies updated their equipment in 2023. The international businesses recorded a small decrease in their recurring operating income owing to the deconsolidation of INPS, which incurred expenses for the Pharmacy business in the United Kingdom.

Software & Services Change

2024/2023 reclassified











in millions of euros 2024 2023 reclassified (*) 2023 as reported Revenue 307.8 302.3 326.6 +5.5 +1.8% Cegedim Santé 80.2 76.5 76.5 +3.7 +4.8% Insurance, HR, Pharmacies, and other services 176.7 173.3 197.6 +3.4 +2.0% International businesses 50.9 52.5 52.5 -1.6 -3.0%





Recurring operating income(4) 5.1 2.3 4.2 +2.8 +126.7% Cegedim Santé 0.3 -2.9 -2.9 +3.2 +111.9% Insurance, HR, Pharmacies, and other services 13.3 12.8 14.7 +0.5 +4.4% International businesses -8.5 -7.6 -7.6 -0.9 -12.4%

(*) As of January 1, 2024, our Cegedim Outsourcing and Audiprint subsidiaries—which were previously housed in the Software & Services division—have been moved to the Cloud & Support division in order to capitalize on operating synergies between cloud activities and IT solutions integration.

Flow : Revenue rose 7.9%, propelled by e-business, e-invoicing, and digitized data exchanges (+5.6%), and by the Third-party payer business (+9.9%), which was supported by the powerful momentum of its fraud detection and long-term illness detection offerings.

The €1.3 million improvement, or +11.8% increase, in recurring operating income was driven by the rapid growth in the business and by a tight grip on expenses and payroll costs.

: Revenue rose 7.9%, propelled by e-business, e-invoicing, and digitized data exchanges (+5.6%), and by the Third-party payer business (+9.9%), which was supported by the powerful momentum of its fraud detection and long-term illness detection offerings. The €1.3 million improvement, or +11.8% increase, in recurring operating income was driven by the rapid growth in the business and by a tight grip on expenses and payroll costs. Data & Marketing: Revenue came to €125.9 million, up +9.6% on the back of a record performance by the Marketing division. It posted growth of 19.9%, underpinned by its phygital media communication strategy and boosted by special campaigns during the Olympic Games. Even though performance in 2023 was highly impressive, the Data business still managed to post growth of 1.6% in 2024.

The division’s recurring operating income(1) grew by €0.6 million or +3.5% owing to the Marketing division converting robust revenue growth into operating income growth. On the other hand, the slowdown in international Data was a drag on the division’s profitability.

BPO: the division’s revenues grew 15.8% in 2024 compared with 2023, owing principally to services managed on behalf of health and personal protection insurers, which grew by 20.2% as a result of its flourishing overflow business and a favorable comparison linked to the start of the new contract with Allianz on April 1, 2023. Revenues from services management on behalf of HR departments rose 5.5%.





The division’s recurring operating income rose by €3.1 million, or +77.2%. Most of this increase came from BPO Business services, which benefited from the tight control of payroll costs amid revenue growth and an allocation of its internal IT expenses more appropriate for its business level. The business for insurers posted an increase in recurring operating income, despite the costs incurred on the Allianz contract, as a result of the improvement in the profitability of other BPO contracts and, crucially, the impact of its flourishing overflow offering.

Cloud & Support: the Cloud & Support division posted a revenue increase of €3.9 million on the back of its expanded range of sovereign cloud-backed products and services, which earned the ANSSI security visa for SecNumCloud





certification. The 2024 recurring operating loss(1) was €1.9 million, almost stable compared with 2023, demonstrating the Cloud business’ ability to offset the support activity expenses.

Highlights

To the best of the Company’s knowledge, there were no events or changes during 2024 that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

Acquisition of Visiodent

On February 15, 2024, Cegedim Santé acquired Visiodent, a key French publisher of management software for dental practices and health clinics. Visiodent launched the market’s first 100% SaaS solution, Veasy, at a time of significant expansion for those organizations. Its users now include the country’s largest nation-wide networks of health clinics, both cooperative and privately owned, as well as several thousand dental surgeons in private practice. Visiodent generated revenue of c.€10 million in 2023 and began contributing to Cegedim Group’s consolidation scope on March 1, 2024.

INPS

On December 10, 2024, Cegedim announced that it had voluntarily placed its UK subsidiary—INPS, which sells software for doctors—under administration.

New financing arrangement

On July 31, 2024, Cegedim announced that it had secured a new financing arrangement consisting of a €230 million syndicated loan. The arrangement is split into €180 million of lines drawn upon closing to refinance the Group’s existing debt (RCF and Euro PP, which were to mature in October 2024 and October 2025 respectively) and an additional, undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €50 million. This new financing arrangement will bolster the Group’s liquidity and extend the maturity of its debt to, respectively, 5 years (€30 million, payments every six months); 6 years (€60 million, repayable upon maturity); and 7 years (€90 million, repayable upon maturity).



Tax

Cegedim S.A. has been subject to two tax audits since 2018, which have resulted in reassessments relating to the use of tax-loss carryforwards contested by the tax authorities. After consultation with its lawyers and based on the applicable tax law and ample precedent, Cegedim S.A. believes that the tax authorities’ proposed reassessments are unwarranted. As a result, the Company has appealed the decision and continues to explore its options for contesting the reassessments.



In the event of an unfavorable ruling, based on the tax losses used up to December 31, 2024, Cegedim S.A. would have to book tax expense of €30.8 million in its P&L, of which it has already paid €23 million, and to cancel €4.1 million in deferred tax assets, which would not entail any cash outflow.



In the last quarter of 2023, the Company referred this dispute to the administrative court, and the dispute is likely to continue for several years.

Significant transactions and events post December 31, 2024

To the best of the Company’s knowledge, there were no post-closing events or changes after December 31, 2024, that would materially alter the Group’s financial situation.

Outlook

Based on the currently available information, the Group expects 2025 like-for-like(1) revenue growth to be in an approximative range of 2-4% relative to 2024. Recurring operating income should continue to improve, following a similar trajectory to 2024.

These targets are not forecasts and may need to be revised if there is a significant worsening of geopolitical, macroeconomic, or monetary risks.

The Audit Committee met on March 26, 2025. The Board of Directors, chaired by Jean-Claude Labrune, met on March 27, 2025. It approved the consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2024, and will ask the Shareholders’ Meeting to approve the financial statements for the year 2024. The consolidated accounts have been audited. The statutory auditors’ report will be issued once the formalities required for submission of the Universal Registration Document have been completed.

The Universal Registration Document will be available in a few days’ time, in French and in English, on our website.

(1) At constant scope and exchange rates.

Appendix

Consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2024

Assets at December 31, 2024

In thousands of euros 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Goodwill arising on acquisitions 235,747 199,787 Development costs 857 1,562 Other intangible assets 190,555 192,616 Intangible assets 191,412 194,178 Land 594 544 Buildings 1,451 1,660 Other property, plant and equipment 51,539 45,829 Advances and non-current assets in progress 4,876 831 Right-of-use assets 86,273 89,718 Property, plant and equipment 144,733 138,582 Equity investments 0 0 Loans 14,156 15,332 Other financial assets 5,820 5,230 Financial assets excluding investments in affiliates 19,976 20,563 Investments in affiliates 15,354 22,065 Deferred tax assets 16,597 19,747 Prepaid expenses: long-term proportion - - Non-current assets 623,819 594,922 Goods held for resale 6,741 5,498 Advances and deposits received on orders 1,296 3,703 Trade receivables: short-term portion 186,003 175,199 Other receivables: short-term portion 66,945 59,563 Current tax credits 29,152 16,495 Cash equivalents 0 0 Cash 49,577 46,606 Prepaid expenses: short-term portion 23,357 22,082 Current assets 363,071 329,146 Total assets 986,890 924,068



Liabilities and equity at December 31, 2024

In thousands of euros 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Share capital 13,432 13,337 Retained earnings 268,728 282,521 Group unrealized exchange gains/losses -3,105 -12,275 Group profit (loss) -14,707 -7,407 Shareholders’ equity, Group share 264,348 276,175 Non-controlling interest 18,156 18,381 Equity 282,503 294,556 Financial liabilities 223,777 188,546 Lease liabilities 77,639 78,761 Deferred tax liabilities 1,654 5,600 Post-employment benefit obligations 33,024 31,007 Provisions 2,073 2,521 Non-current liabilities 338,167 306,435 Financial liabilities 10,315 3,006 Lease liabilities 14,118 14,789 Trade payables and related accounts 71,784 61,734 Current tax liabilities 279 235 Tax and social security liabilities 128,289 121,371 Provisions 1,502 1,730 Other liabilities 139,932 120,212 Current liabilities 366,220 323,077 TOTAL Liabilities and equity 986,890 924,068

Income statement as of December 31, 2024

In thousands of euros 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Revenue 654,496 615,995 Purchases used -29,565 -28,547 External expenses -143,770 -138,544 Taxes and duties -4,468 -5,352 Payroll costs -349,803 -331,748 Impairment of trade receivables and other receivables and on contract assets -1,984 -2,444 Allowances to and reversals of provisions -4,832 -2,714 Other operating income and expenses 1,640 431 Share of profit (loss) from affiliates included in operating income 1,853 1,757 EBITDA(1) 123,567 108,834 Depreciation expenses other than right-of-use assets -66,934 -59,471 Depreciation expenses of right-of-use assets -17,149 -17,693 Recurring operating income(1) 39,484 31,670 Impairment of goodwill arising on acquisitions -4,667 - Non-recurring operating income and expenses -23,730 -11,687 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses(1) -28,397 -11,687 Operating income 11,087 19,983 Income from cash and cash equivalents 1,650 475 Cost of gross financial debt -17,902 -11,742 Other financial income and expenses -4,629 -614 Financial result -20,881 -11,881 Income taxes -4,010 -4,509 Deferred taxes -1,770 -10,336 Total taxes -5,780 -14,845 Share of profit (loss) from affiliates 440 -1,195 Consolidated net profit -15,134 -7,937 Group share -14,708 -7,407 Non-controlling interests -426 531 Average number of shares excluding treasury stock 13,706,333 13,610,429 Earnings per share (in euros) -1.1 -0.5

(1) Alternative performance indicator.

Cash flow statement as of December 31, 2024

In thousands of euros 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Consolidated net profit -15,133 -7,937 Share of profit (loss) from affiliates -2,293 -561 Depreciation and amortization expenses and provisions 93,449 84,010 Capital gains or losses on disposals of operating assets 8,030 -1,816 Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and taxes 84,053 73,695 Cost of net financial debt 20,881 11,881 Tax expense 5,780 14,845 Cash flow from operating activities before tax and interest 110,714 100,420 Tax paid -16,216 -4,233 Change in working capital requirement: requirement - - Change in working capital requirement: release 7,350 1,736 Cash flow generated from operating activities after tax paid and change in working capital requirements 101,848 97,923 Acquisitions of intangible assets -58,607 -53,538 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment -31,309 -21,952 Acquisitions of financial assets - -1,036 Disposals of property, plant, and equipment and of intangible assets 4,969 2,598 Disposals of financial assets 934 805 Change in deposits received or paid 3,904 83 Impact of changes in consolidation scope -36,878 -3,371 Dividends received from outside the Group 5,663 1,114 Net cash flow used in investing activities -111,324 -75,296 Capital increase 985 0 Dividends paid to minority shareholders of consolidated companies -105 -2 Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company - - New borrowings 180,000 0 Repayments of borrowings -136,398 -263 Employee profit sharing -445 -65 Repayment of lease liabilities -17,283 -19,796 Interest paid on borrowings -8,880 -5,050 Other financial income received 4,098 966 Other financial expenses paid -8,856 -6,861 Net cash flow generated/(used in) financing activities 13,116 -31,071 Change in net cash excluding currency impact 3,640 -8,444 Impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates -672 -503 Change in net cash 2,968 -8,947 Opening cash 46,606 55,553 Closing cash 49,574 46,606

Financial covenants

In thousands of euros 12/31/2024 Criterion Net debt(1) 172,489 EBITDA(2) 103,551 Leverage ratio 1.67 < 2.5





In thousands of euros 12/31/2024 Criterion Interest expense 10,192 EBITDA(2) 103,551 Interest cover ratio 10.16 > 4.5

(1) excluding employee profit sharing liabilities, the FCB loan,and IFRS 16 liabilities and excluding cash allocated to BPO insurance activities

(2) Recurring EBITDA excluding IFRS 16 amortization impact

The Group complied with all these covenants as of December 31, 2024, and there is no foreseeable risk of default.

Attachment