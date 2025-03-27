Shareholders that lost money on Newmont Corporation (NEM) Urged to Join Class Action – Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Learn More

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Newmont Corporation ("Newmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: NEM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Newmont investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 22, 2024 and October 23, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/newmont-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=138854&wire=3

NEM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on October 23, 2024, Newmont published a press release announcing disappointing EBITDA third quarter 2024 highlights, in addition to decreases in production and increases in operating costs. In pertinent part, Newmont revealed that mining operations at its two Tier 1 assets would see lower production than originally guided with expectations of higher costs at these facilities. Following this news, Newmont’s stock price fell from a closing market price of $57.74 per share on October 23, 2024 to $49.25 per share on October 24, 2024.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Newmont during the relevant time frame, you have until April 1, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

