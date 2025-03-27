New Biography DICKENS IN OHIO Uncovers Little-Known Story About Charles Dickens’s Historic Visit to Ohio in 1842

Charleston, SC, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a founder member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and a member of the Dickens Fellowship, Roger Jerome has long held Charles Dickens in high regard. But it was the little-known story about Dickens’s visit to Ohio in 1842 that got the creative juices flowing, resulting in a new biography of one of the world’s most highly regarded authors. In his newly released book, “Dickens in Ohio,” Jerome examines the challenges, tensions, and tone of American life in 1842 from a British point of view. Highlighting the significance of Dickens’s visit to Ohio, he considers how the experience expanded his understanding of American society and profoundly influenced Dickens’s perspective as well as his writing.

Drawing inspiration from Dickens’s “American Notes,” G.W. Putnam’s 1870 article in The Atlantic, and Norman Page’s “A Dickens Chronology” (1988), Jerome contends that the days Dickens spent in Ohio in April 1842 represent a sharp intersection between the most famous novelist in the world at the time and a state that was a microcosm of the U.S. in the nineteenth century. “The book presents the strangely ignored story of Charles Dickens’s visit to Ohio, highlighting its significance both then and now,” Jerome says. His meticulous research and in-depth narrative will captivate Dickens devotees as well as literary historians and enthusiasts. The book has many illustrations and maps giving pictorial support to the text.

“Dickens in Ohio” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Roger Jerome, born in St. Albans, U.K in 1936, is an experienced actor and educator. His extensive acting career spans the U.K. (1960-1965) and the U.S. (1997-2023). He served as a senior lecturer in drama and theatre director at University of the South Bank and a director for the Association for Cultural Exchange. He holds a B.A. from Birmingham University, an Honors Diploma from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, an M.A. from Sussex University, and was a founder member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. A member of the Dickens Fellowship and The Aldus Society, Jerome has edited two books by Daniel Jerome. He lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife.

Roger Jerome

publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Roger Jerome

Attachment