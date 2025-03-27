West Coast Trial Lawyers, Prominent Los Angeles Personal Injury Law Firm led by Former Federal Prosecutor Neama Rahmani, announces Official Partnership with the LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, West Coast Trial Lawyers (WCTL) announced an official partnership with the LA Galaxy, the reigning 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup Champion.

The California based personal injury firm, also licensed in Arizona, Nevada and Washington state, respected for its track record of winning more than $1.7 Billion for clients, will activate the partnership with a strong focus on branding, fan engagement, in-game activations, community, educational, and youth initiatives.

“Our documented history of winning cases for clients aligns perfectly with the championship winning culture of the LA Galaxy. One of the things we love about this partnership is their commitment to the city of Los Angeles and greater Southern California. It’s a great representation of how a successful and well respected organization wraps its arms around the community,” said West Coast Trial Lawyers President and Co-Founder Neama Rahmani. “We couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the LA Galaxy team and support their mission to showcase the very best of Major League Soccer.”

As the Official Personal Injury Firm Sponsor of the LA Galaxy, West Coast Trial Lawyers will proudly support the LA Galaxy including games played at their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park. A primary focus of the relationship, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will be a strong commitment to fan activation and community engagement. In addition, West Coast Trial Lawyers will be the presenting sponsor of the LA Galaxy “Tune In” on social media, highlighting the Spanish and English radio streams where fans can tune in to listen to home and away games. West Coast Trial Lawyers will receive year-round exposure including in-stadium signage and activation across all media channels.

“We’re thrilled to welcome West Coast Trial Lawyers to the LA Galaxy family,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Their commitment to excellence and community aligns seamlessly with our values, and we look forward to working together to enhance the fan experience and make a meaningful impact in Los Angeles.”

About West Coast Trial Lawyers

West Coast Trial Lawyers (WCTL) was established in Los Angeles, CA by Neama Rahmani and Allen Patatanyan who both have more than 20 years of experience fighting for their clients. They previously worked for the largest firm in Los Angeles, and now leverage their backgrounds and legal knowledge to stand up to the corporations they once defended. WCTL is a top-rated law firm with 25 lawyers and 200 employees who have won over $1.7 billion for clients, helping thousands of clients get justice for their injuries. WCTL is committed to making sure all clients get the compensation and first-class service they deserve.

To get a free consultation and great legal advice, visit West Coast Trial Lawyers or call (213) 652-5649 for immediate assistance, 24/7, day or night.

About Neama Rahmani

Neama Rahmani is a world-renowned lawyer and the President and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers. He has over 20 years of experience handling civil and criminal cases and he regularly appears on ABC News, BBC, CNN, Fox News and other television stations to provide his expert analysis on the law.

He has also been quoted on various cases in The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times, Reuters, Rolling Stone, USA Today and the The Washington Post.

Neama graduated from UCLA at the age of 19 and Harvard Law School at the age of 22, making him one of the youngest graduates in the 200-year history of Harvard Law School. Upon graduation, Neama was hired by the largest law firm in Los Angeles, where he met his partner, Allen Patatanyan, and he represented companies such as Disney, Marriott, and the Roman Catholic Church.

Neama wanted to help ordinary people, not corporations, so he joined the Department of Justice and prosecuted drug and human trafficking cases along the United States-Mexico border. While working as a federal prosecutor, Neama captured and successfully prosecuted a fugitive murderer and drug kingpin who was featured on “America’s Most Wanted.” Neama was then appointed to be the Director of Enforcement of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and oversaw and investigated the elected officials and highest-level employees of the City of Los Angeles, including the Mayor and City Council. He held that position until founding West Coast Trial Lawyers, which has grown to 25 lawyers and 200 non-lawyer staff.

Neama has extensive trial experience leading teams of attorneys against the largest companies in the world. He has successfully tried dozens of cases to jury verdict as lead trial counsel and has argued and won before state and federal appeals courts. Over the course of his career, Neama has handled thousands of civil cases, obtaining many seven and eight-figure settlements and judgments, and has helped his clients win more than $1.7 billion. He has also put more than a thousand criminal defendants in prison.

Neama is licensed to practice law in California, Nevada, Arizona and Washington state. He sits on the UCLA Political Science Board of Advisors and lives with his wife, a lawyer for foster children, and teenage son and daughter. Follow Neama’s journey by reading his book, Harvard to Hashtag, all proceeds of which are donated to the largest nonprofit protecting the rights of children in foster care.

About The LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

For more information about WCTL, visit:

West Coast Trial Lawyers

For more information about Neama Rahmani, visit:

Neama Rahmani

For more information about the LA Galaxy, visit:

www.lagalaxy.com

Media Contacts:

Brian Skoloff, Newsroom PR

(801) 889-9075

Brian@newsroompr.com

Steve Berns, West Coast Trial Lawyers

(702) 583-5824 ext. 6080

steve@westcoasttriallawyers.com

Jamie Alvarez, LA Galaxy

jaalvarez@lagalaxy.com

SOURCE: West Coast Trial Lawyers