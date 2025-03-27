Utah Valley University Architecture Students Trade Spring Break for Service in California Fire Disaster Relief

Orem, Utah, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of architecture students from Utah Valley University (UVU) spent their spring break in Altadena, California, contributing to the California Bungalow Recovery Project by drafting blueprints for 33 homes lost to wildfires.

The students physically visited what was left of the homes, working in teams to measure, document, video, and photograph the remains, foundations, and the property. They also interviewed homeowners to understand the historical significance of the architecture and how best to restore what was lost.

It is a free service provided by the university, faculty, and students to the affected homeowners.

Lily Haidari, a second-year architecture student, felt personally drawn to the project. “I knew I wanted to go right away because I know what it’s like to lose everything in a day,” she said. “A home isn’t just bricks put together — it’s memories, it’s emotional support. Talking to homeowners while helping them rebuild was a powerful experience.”

This hands-on, service-learning opportunity allowed students to apply their architectural knowledge to a real-life challenge. Their efforts focused on designing sustainable and personalized housing solutions while meeting the needs of affected families.

“One of the main goals was to ensure that these homes weren’t just quickly rebuilt structures but spaces that truly meet the needs of the families who lost everything,” said Grace Perry, another second-year architecture student. “We wanted to make architecture more personal and centered around people and relationships.”

For many students, the most impactful part of the trip was seeing how architecture shapes lives and communities.

“Even though these losses are felt by individuals, it’s really a community loss,” said Perry. “It takes a community to rebuild.”

Paul Monson, UVU architecture program coordinator and professor, explained that the initiative aligned perfectly with the students’ coursework.

“In their second year, students study historic residential architecture and design their own Arts and Crafts-style bungalow. When we heard about the devastation from these fires, we felt like we could use our classroom knowledge to do good, serve, and help people through tragedy. It made everything real for the students.”

The initiative was initially funded through a GEL grant and private donations, but additional resources are needed to finish the project. Donations can be made to the UVU Architecture Foundation, which will help fund continued student involvement in rebuilding homes and communities affected by natural disasters.

For more information or to support this project, please visit https://www.uvu.edu/aed/donate/.

