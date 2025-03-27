MyServe Expands AI-Powered Marketplace to Meet Rising Demand for Flexible Workspaces

Photo Courtesy of: MyServe

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyServe Inc ., the first AI-powered, three-sided marketplace purpose-built for the service industry, has announced its upcoming launch and expansion plans across major U.S. cities. As demand for flexible workspaces continues to grow, the platform is positioned to capture a substantial share of a fragmented, underserved market by connecting freelancers, workspace providers, and consumers in one integrated system.

The platform enables freelancers to access on-demand, professional-grade workspaces without long-term leases, allows workspace owners to monetize underutilized real estate and simplifies discovery and booking for clients. MyServe’s infrastructure is fully operational, with the official go-live app launch scheduled for mid-April 2025 on both the App Store and Google Play.

“We’ve built a platform that is not only innovative but fully ready to use,” said Alex Iavon, CEO of MyServe Inc. “The infrastructure is complete — incorporation, payments, banking, compliance — everything is in place. With strategic funding, we can activate immediately and scale rapidly.”

MyServe has been selected as one of the Top 150 Most Promising Startups to present at Startup Grind Global Conference in California on April 28, 2025. The company will pitch its platform to a global investor audience and showcase its business model at a dedicated exhibition booth.

Designed with scalability in mind, MyServe’s revenue model includes transaction commissions, premium subscriptions for freelancers and workspace providers, advertising opportunities, and advanced data analytics services. This creates multiple revenue streams that grow alongside platform usage.

The company is focused on solving measurable pain points. According to MyServe, 20% of U.S. service professionals are self-employed, and over 35% of them currently rent space independently — often inefficiently and without centralized tools. At the same time, thousands of service-based workspaces operate at partial capacity. MyServe bridges that supply-demand gap.

“Our product addresses three markets simultaneously: the gig economy, the real estate sector, and the consumer service space,” Alex Iavon added. “It’s a scalable monetization engine backed by AI.”

Using artificial intelligence, MyServe automates schedule management, optimizes workspace matching, and generates smart recommendations for users based on behavioral data. For investors, the AI component offers compounding value by improving efficiency and retention across all user groups.

The launch strategy is focused on major service hubs such as New York and California, with planned expansion to additional U.S. cities throughout 2025. MyServe is currently building a growing waitlist of early adopters and running live market tests to validate demand across sectors including beauty, fitness, wellness, and healthcare.

MyServe Inc. is a U.S.-based technology startup that operates the first AI-powered, three-sided marketplace connecting workspace owners, freelancers, and consumers. Founded in 2024, the platform enables flexible, on-demand rentals of professional workspaces across industries, including wellness, beauty, fitness, and healthcare. MyServe helps freelancers access affordable spaces without long-term commitments, empowers workspace owners to monetize unused space, and provides clients with a seamless way to discover and book services. The company will officially launch its platform in April 2025.

