New Toll Brothers Chambray at LoSo Model Home Opens in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of its highly anticipated model home at Chambray at LoSo , a brand-new townhome community in the heart of Charlotte’s Lower South End. The new Dunbrook Elite model home, located at 463 Blairhill Road in Charlotte, features innovative architecture and sophisticated finishes, highlighting the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers.

“Chambray at LoSo is redefining what it means to live in Charlotte’s most vibrant neighborhood,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “Located in the heart of Lower South End, our new model home is now open, and we invite everyone to come and explore the thoughtfully designed townhomes available in this community. Home shoppers won’t want to miss the stunning views from the rooftop terrace, a perfect spot to enjoy the dynamic energy of the city, all while enjoying modern, luxury living.”





Chambray at LoSo offers spacious four-story townhomes with modern architectural design, rooftop terraces with beautiful city views, and sophisticated finishes. The community is ideally situated within walking distance of Lower South End’s trendy shops, unique indoor and outdoor dining options, and entertainment venues, providing residents with prime access to all the excitement Charlotte has to offer.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Chambray at LoSo also offers a limited number of move-in ready and quick move-in homes for buyers who are looking to move into their dream home as soon as possible.

Chambray at LoSo offers a collection of three townhome designs, ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Homes feature open floor plans with spacious kitchens, luxurious primary bedroom suites, and expansive rooftop terraces perfect for indoor and outdoor living. Residents will enjoy low-maintenance living with the added convenience of being within walking distance to Lower South End. The community is also close to Interstates 77 and 277, as well as abundant parks and greenway trails to enjoy the Carolina sunshine.

For more information on the Toll Brothers homes for sale at Chambray at LoSo, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

