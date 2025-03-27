Intchains Group Limited's Goldshell launches its innovative product today: Goldshell Byte enables dual mining with swappable cards

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG), a leading innovator in integrated solutions consisting of efficient mining products for altcoins, is proud to announce its launch of the Goldshell Byte under its Goldshell brand on 27 March 2025.

Goldshell Byte is an innovative home miner with a standard dual-slot mining base and hot-swappable mining hash boards, enabling miners to simultaneously apply two different algorithms and easily switch mining cards based on market conditions.

Currently, Goldshell has released two companion cards for the Byte product: the AE Card and DG Card. The default hash rate of the AE Card is 4.5 MH/s ±5%, while the DG Card operates at 65 MH/s ±5%.

Mr Ding Qiang, CEO of ICG, said: "The Goldshell Byte enables quick switching mining algorithms without replacing the entire rig. While reducing miners' exposure to market volatility, it also enables them to capitalize on early-market opportunities more easily. The company has successfully developed mining rigs for more than ten different projects to date. The launch of the Goldshell Byte product not only further solidifies our market position in the home mining sector but also enhances the standardization of our product lineup."

Product Innovation and Key Advantages

While traditional miners are limited to specific cryptocurrencies, Byte is a long-term solution that dynamically adapts to market conditions through swappable mining cards, enabling seamless capture of emerging opportunities. Dual Mining Capability: Mine two cryptocurrencies simultaneously with Goldshell Byte's dual-mining architecture.

Mine two cryptocurrencies simultaneously with Goldshell Byte's dual-mining architecture. Home-Friendly Design: Noise-free operation, simple setup and ideal for household environment.

Noise-free operation, simple setup and ideal for household environment. Wireless& Cloud control: monitor and control Byte using WiFi and the Goldshell Hub App.

Availability

The Goldshell Byte is available from today (27 March 2025) on Goldshell's official website.

For more information about ICG, please visit https://intchains.com/

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited (ICG) is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications.

