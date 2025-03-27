SEOST Digital Marketing Conference 2025 Expands Focus and Returns to Chandler, AZ, May 1–4

CHANDLER, AZ , March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly rebranded SEOST Digital Marketing Conference (formerly known as SEO Spring Training) is officially coming to Chandler, Arizona from May 1st through May 4th, 2025. Hosted at the Crowne Plaza Resort Phoenix – Chandler Golf Resort, this year’s event promises to deliver the most dynamic and inclusive learning experience to date—featuring a comprehensive lineup that extends far beyond SEO into the realms of AI, affiliate marketing, conversion rate optimization (CRO), paid media, and social media strategy.



“Our conference has grown so much since its inception,” said Terry Samuels, Co-Founder of SEOST. “Rebranding to SEOST Digital Marketing Conference reflects how broad and impactful our content has become. We’re not just teaching SEO—we’re offering full-spectrum digital marketing education designed to grow agencies, scale offers, and drive real business results.”

Now in its sixth year, the SEOST Conference has become a must-attend event for ambitious marketers, agency owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs eager to sharpen their edge. The 2025 agenda features main stage sessions each morning followed by four interactive afternoon breakout rooms, a specialized Affiliate Marketing Panel, hands-on workshops, and the popular Sunday Tech Mastermind session.

Confirmed speakers include Craig Campbell, James Dooley, Marty Marion, Jason Hennessey, Nathan Gotch, Julie McCoy, Chris M. Walker, Erin Athene, Barry Page, and dozens of other industry leaders known for pushing boundaries in performance marketing, AI implementation, scalable systems, and strategic positioning.

“This event is about more than learning tactics—it’s about building meaningful relationships and surrounding yourself with people who are actively executing and innovating,” added Elisabeth Samuels, Co-Founder of SEOST. “From deep dives on tech automation and AI Integrations to sessions on agency growth and Affiliate marketing, we’ve curated something for every type of digital marketer.”



Event Highlights Include:

Keynote Presentations & Hands-On Workshops: Learn advanced techniques in SEO, AI, CRO, affiliate strategy, lead gen, and client scaling.

Tech Mastermind (Sunday): Discover the tools, automation, and systems that top marketers use to streamline and grow.

Affiliate Panel & Breakouts: Tactical sessions across multiple tracks to customize your experience.

Networking & VIP Access: From the welcome reception through the breakouts, build lasting connections with speakers, partners, and fellow attendees.

Flexible Ticketing: Choose from Business Access ($1197), Tech Mastermind ($1897), or VIP Access ($2897), Plus a Coupon code for additional savings. (TERRY25) for $400 OFF all ticket levels.

Venue & Travel Info:

The Crowne Plaza Resort Phoenix – Chandler Golf Resort offers guests upscale accommodations just 20 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Situated in the heart of downtown Chandler, the resort combines learning with luxury—providing access to nearby entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and golf. Refer to the website for the hotel block link for additional savings.

“This is where powerful collaborations are made. We’re creating space for digital marketers to not only learn, but to launch, partner, and grow.”

– Terry Samuels, Co-Founder

Registration:

Tickets are on sale now and space is limited to ensure a high-quality, personalized experience. Full details including speaker bios, ticket inclusions, schedule of events, and lodging information are available at:

https://seospringtraining.com/

Media Contact

For media inquiries, sponsorship information, or speaker engagement, please contact:

Elisabeth Samuels, Co-Owner

elisabeth@seospringtraining.com

602.430.3622

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com