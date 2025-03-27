ICON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ICON plc – ICLR

NEW ORLEANS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 11, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ICON plc (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: ICLR), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 27, 2023 and October 23, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

ICON investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-iclr/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

ICON and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2024, the Company reported financial results for 3Q 2024, disclosing quarterly revenues of just $2.03 billion, revealing a shocking “revenue shortfall” that significantly missed consensus estimates of $2.13 billion by more than $100 million, that quarterly net new business wins had declined sequentially to $2.3 billion during the quarter, and that its book-to-bill ratio fell sequentially to 1.15, down from 1.22 in the prior quarter, due to ongoing cost containment measures by customers.

On this news, the price of ICON’s shares declined more than 20% over a two-day trading period, from $280.76 per share on October 23, 2024 to $220.47 per share on October 25, 2024.

The case is Shing v. ICON plc, No. 25-cv-00763.

