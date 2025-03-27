Jackson, WYO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Wyoming College (CWC), Native American Jump Start and Wyoming Humanities Council are proud to announce “ Native Voices: Honoring Indigenous Ways, ” a five-day series of events celebrating Native American culture, storytelling, and traditions, Tuesday, April 29 - May 3, 2025. The festivities will culminate in the fifth annual Teton Powwow , Saturday, May 3, 2025, returning to the Snow King Sports & Event Center.



The celebration aims to foster a deeper connection with the region’s Indigenous history. It will feature a diverse range of Indigenous voices, including filmmakers, powwow dancers, athletes, artists, chefs, and educators. Scheduled just before Old West Days, Native Voices highlights the spiritual and historical significance of the land for Indigenous communities. The event will provide opportunities for attendees to learn, engage, and celebrate Indigenous history and culture.





“Central Wyoming College is looking forward to presenting Native Voices,” said Ivan Posey, tribal education coordinator at Central Wyoming College. “This collaboration underscores the importance of educational initiatives that honor and uplift Indigenous narratives.”



The celebration showcases the richness of Indigenous cultures, featuring filmmakers, powwow dancers, athletes, artists, chefs, and educators. Native Voices transforms the greater Teton region into a gathering space where visitors can connect, learn, and engage with Indigenous history, traditions, and contemporary practices.



The organizers are committed to promoting Indigenous culture and education. They actively support Indigenous students through internships, scholarships, and other programs.





Event Schedule

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 – Jackson Hole High School Theater – Doors open at 5:30 p.m., event begins at 6 p.m.

Film Screenings and Conversation: Sacred Stoke: Native Athlete Stories

Professional Indigenous athletes Connor Ryan (Lakota) and Ellen Bradley (Tlingit) will present film shorts and discuss the deep connection between Native wisdom and the natural world. Free and open to the public.





Wednesday, April 30, 2025, 12 p.m., Center for the Arts Theater

Wind River Cultural Presentations

Presentations featuring:

• Connor Ryan (Lakota): Skier and filmmaker

• Miracle Seminole and Cherokee Brown (Northern Arapaho): Discussing the tradition and healing of the Star Quilt

• Jasmine Pickner Bell: Internationally acclaimed hoop dancer, accompanied by students from the TCSD “After the Bell” program. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Doors open at 6 p.m., event begins at 6:30 p.m., Center for the Arts Theater, Jackson, Wy

“Native Voices: Prey, Movie Screening: Redefining Native Narratives with Jhane Myers”

Emmy Award-winning producer Jhane Myers will discuss how Indigenous narratives are reshaping the film industry. Free and open to the public.





Friday, May 2, 2025, 5–6:30 p.m.

Center for the Arts, The Center Commons

Star Quilt Exhibit

Showcasing works by Wind River artists Miracle Seminole and Cherokee Brown, a CWC alum





Saturday, May 3, 2025, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Snow King Sports & Event Center , 100 E. Snow King Ave., Jackson, Wyo.

Fifth Annual Teton Powwow & Native American Art Market

A gathering of dance, music, and community, featuring about 60 tribes from across the Western states. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted.



“As a local nonprofit providing financial support to Native people across the region, we are proud to partner with Central Wyoming College to help create cultural awareness of the rich history Indigenous people have played in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” said David Deschenes, chief advancement officer of Native American Jump Start.



Educational Events

Native Voices: Honoring Indigenous Ways is expanding to enhance cultural education in Wyoming. Chef KayAnn Miller will introduce Indigenous foods and culinary techniques to students at Central Wyoming College and other community educational groups. Lakota Connor Ryan and Tlingit Ellen Bradley athletes will inspire students at Wyoming Indian, Fort Washakie, and Arapahoe/St. Stephens schools by sharing their experiences as athletes and advocates for Indigenous representation. Film producer Jhane Myers will engage with CWC Film and American Indian Studies students and present her film Prey at CWC’s theater, followed by a Meet & Greet, introduction, screening, and Q&A session.



For more information and updates on event details, please visit the Native Voices page.





Sponsors

Central Wyoming College, Native American Jump Start and Wyoming Humanities would like to thank and recognize the following sponsors for their support of the 2025 Native Voices and Teton Powwow: Center for the Arts, Wyoming Cultural Trust, First Western Trust, Snake River Roasting, Dave Hansen Whitewater, the late Berte Hirschfield, Mountain Modern, Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism, Bank of Jackson Hole and the Laura Jane Musser Fund



About Central Wyoming College

Central Wyoming College’s mission is to transform lives and strengthen communities through learning, leadership, and connection. The college includes a main campus in Riverton, as well as an outreach center and the Alpine Science Institute in Lander, and additional locations on the Wind River Indian Reservation, Jackson, and Dubois. CWC is a designated Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution (NASNTI) and serves the largest American Indian student population in Wyoming.

About Native American Jump Start

Native American Jump Start is a Jackson, Wyo.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting high-potential Native American individuals through education and employment. The organization also co-hosts the annual Teton Powwow each May.





About Wyoming Humanities

Wyoming Humanities is about bringing together a network of individuals and organizations to complete projects that help our state explore Wyoming and the human experience. This is done by creating programs and investing in grants to the hundreds of non-profit organizations that comprise Wyoming’s creative and cultural sector and by creating customized programs to the needs of each community.

