Hermès International: Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document





Paris, 27 March 2025

8:00 p.m. (Paris time)

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Hermès International filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), on 27 March 2025, in ESEF format.

It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be found on finance.hermes.com (under “Investors section” > “Publications” and “Regulated information”)

The universal registration document comprises:

the annual activity report;

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for 2024;

the report on sustainability information;

the Supervisory Board’s report on the corporate governance;

a description of the share buyback programme prepared pursuant to Articles 241-2 and

241-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF);

the Supervisory Board's report to the General Meeting;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports on the 2024 parent company accounts and consolidated accounts, on related-party agreements and certain extraordinary resolutions;

the Statutory Auditors' report on the certification of sustainability information

the explanatory statement and text of the draft resolutions submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders convened for 30 April 2025.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), the Universal Registration Document includes the 2024 Annual Financial Report.

Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisan model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the spirit of innovation, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of savoir-faire of excellence, and the aesthetic of functionality all forge the singularity of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent, family-owned company which encompasses 16 métiers, Hermès is dedicated to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 60 production and training sites and to developing its network of close to 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs 25,185 people worldwide, including 15,556 in France*. Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation family member, has been Hermès CEO since 2013.

Founded in 2008, the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès supports projects in the areas of artistic creation, education, training and the transmission of savoir-faire, biodiversity, and the preservation of the environment.

* As of 31st December 2024

