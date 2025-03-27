Global Policy Advisors Releases Report on Rare Earths, U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund, and the Expanding Role of the Development Finance Corporation

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Policy Advisors LLC (GPA), a recognized authority on sovereign wealth strategies and institutional investment frameworks, has released a new SWF 2050™ report titled “Strategic Metals, Rare Earths: The Role of Development Finance Corporation in a Resource-Backed U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund.”

The report examines how critical minerals and rare earths—highlighted in the March 20, 2025 Executive Order titled “Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production”—may serve as funding anchors for a proposed U.S. sovereign wealth fund. While the Executive Order does not directly reference a SWF, GPA’s analysis identifies strong signals pointing toward the development of a resource-backed sovereign investment platform.

The study also outlines the emerging role of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), particularly the agency’s CEO, who has been tasked by the Executive Order to coordinate with the Departments of Energy, Defense, Interior, and State on critical mineral strategy—positioning the DFC as a likely institutional steward for sovereign capital deployment.

“As the policy environment evolves, we see the alignment of strategic metals, interagency investment coordination, and sovereign capital as more than coincidental—it’s directional,” said Global Policy Advisors president and sovereign wealth fund expert Salar Ghahramani. “The DFC is uniquely positioned to anchor a future U.S. sovereign wealth fund at the intersection of national interest and market access.”

Key topics covered in the report include:

The Executive Order’s use of the Defense Production Act as a tool for industrial and financial policy

Revenue models for a SWF based on mineral royalties and federal land leases

Ukraine’s rare earth potential and its broader geopolitical investment context

How the DFC could house a sovereign wealth fund and engage external managers

Market implications for asset managers, private equity, and strategic supply chains



Read the summary of the report here:

https://www.globalpolicyadvisors.com/swf-2050trade/strategic-metals-rare-earths-the-role-of-development-finance-corporation-in-a-resource-backed-us-sovereign-wealth-fund

