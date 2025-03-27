TPI Composites Publishes Annual Sustainability Report Showcasing Its Commitments to Sustainable Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), today published its 2024 sustainability report highlighting its progress on organizational and global impacts related to sustainability.

Bill Siwek, President, and CEO noted, “We remain committed to helping the world increase renewable energy production. As we advance our goals and strategy to prepare for the expected growth of wind energy, we will continue to be a steadfast industry leader, focused on creating a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.”

Highlights of the report include:

Safety: Continued to enable a culture of safety and remain best in class with incident rates well below industry standards. Results exceeded our safety goals, achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.13 and Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) of 0.05.

Continued to enable a culture of safety and remain best in class with incident rates well below industry standards. Results exceeded our safety goals, achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.13 and Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) of 0.05. Quality: Further integrated Quality as a core pillar of our organization through the Quality First and LEAN programs. Introduced BladeAssure™: the Gold Standard process for quality wind blades.

Further integrated Quality as a core pillar of our organization through the Quality First and LEAN programs. Introduced BladeAssure™: the Gold Standard process for quality wind blades. Associates: Continued to pursue a culture of engagement through the Global Values in Motion Awards and global engagement surveys. Achieved our goal of sustaining or increasing the annual engagement and inclusion survey score.

Continued to pursue a culture of engagement through the Global Values in Motion Awards and global engagement surveys. Achieved our goal of sustaining or increasing the annual engagement and inclusion survey score. Waste: Achieved the 5% waste reduction production rate focused on optimizing production material usage.

Achieved the 5% waste reduction production rate focused on optimizing production material usage. Carbon Neutrality: Secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) in Mexico to power 100% of our sites in the region with renewable energy. Continued to source renewable energy for our India site from a PPA and for one of our Türkiye sites from on-site solar panels.

Secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) in Mexico to power 100% of our sites in the region with renewable energy. Continued to source renewable energy for our India site from a PPA and for one of our Türkiye sites from on-site solar panels. Supply Chain: Enhanced collaboration with suppliers by securing commitments from 94% of critical direct material suppliers to align with TPI's sustainability goals.

The report can be found in the Sustainability section of TPI’s website.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind market. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S., France, United Kingdom, and Spain.

TPI Investor Relations

480-315-8742

investors@tpicomposites.com