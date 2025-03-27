Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Results

ATLANTA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 ended February 1, 2025 and initiated guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025.

Consolidated net sales in the 13-week fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $391 million compared to $404 million in the 14-week fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis was $1.13 compared to a loss per share of $3.85 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. On an adjusted basis, EPS was $1.37 compared to $1.90 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Consolidated net sales for the 52-week fiscal 2024 year decreased 3% to $1.52 billion compared to $1.57 billion in the 53-week fiscal 2023 year. EPS was $5.87 compared to $3.82 in fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2023 results included noncash impairment charges totaling $114 million, or $5.32 per share primarily associated with the Johnny Was reporting unit. On an adjusted basis, EPS was to $6.68 in fiscal 2024 compared to $10.15 in fiscal 2023.

Tom Chubb, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report fourth quarter net sales and adjusted earnings per share that were near the top end of our guidance ranges. Our results were driven by a successful holiday season as our consumer showed up to buy their loved ones and friends the gifts that they really wanted from the brands that they love. Following a strong finish to calendar year 2024, trends moderated in January as there was less of a reason to shop, a pattern we’ve witnessed for the past several quarters, as well as a deterioration in consumer sentiment that also weighed on demand.”

Mr. Chubb concluded, “We believe the challenging trends experienced in January that accelerated into February are likely an indicator of what we can expect in the first half of fiscal 2025. We also believe the strong occasion driven performance experienced during the holiday season in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 will continue for key events in fiscal 2025 including Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day and the summer holidays. In the times between these major selling periods, we expect the consumer to be more hesitant to shop given the current uncertainty in the marketplace. In response to this backdrop, each of our brands has developed plans with a sharp focus on building on the core of what makes it great. We are confident that our business model will guide us through this period of uncertainty and drive profitable growth and long-term shareholder value well into the future. We could not do this without our exceptional team of people, to whom we extend our sincere gratitude.”

Fiscal 2024 versus Fiscal 2023

Net Sales by Operating Group Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Tommy Bahama $237.6 $243.8 (3%) $869.6 $898.8 (3%) Lilly Pulitzer 74.0 78.4 (6%) 323.9 343.5 (6%) Johnny Was 47.4 52.2 (9%) 195.0 202.9 (4%) Emerging Brands 31.6 30.1 5% 128.4 126.8 1% Other (0.1) (0.1) NM (0.3) (0.5) NM Total Company $390.5 $404.4 (3%) $1,516.6 $1,571.5 (3%)





For the full fiscal year 2024, consolidated net sales of $1.52 billion decreased 3% compared to sales of $1.57 billion in the prior year. Fourth quarter consolidated net sales decreased 3% over the prior year to $391 million. The net sales decrease includes the following in each of our distribution channels. For the full fiscal year 2024, full-price DTC sales of $1.0 billion decreased 3% versus fiscal 2023. For the fourth quarter, full-price DTC sales of $282 million in fiscal 2024 decreased 1% versus the prior year fourth quarter. Full-price retail sales of $524 million decreased 2% for the year. For the fourth quarter, full-price retail sales of $136 million decreased 1%; E-commerce sales of $519 million decreased 4% for the year. For the fourth quarter, e-commerce sales of $145 million decreased 1%; Outlet sales of $75 million increased 3% for the year. For the fourth quarter, outlet sales were flat. Food and beverage sales grew 1% for the year. For the fourth quarter, food and beverage sales decreased 7%. Wholesale sales of $281 million decreased 10% for the year. For the fourth quarter, wholesale sales of $61 million decreased 13%.

Gross margin was 62.9% on a GAAP basis and 63.2% on an adjusted basis for the full fiscal year 2024 compared to 63.4% on a GAAP basis and 64.0% on an adjusted basis in the prior year. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, gross margin was 60.6% on a GAAP basis and 60.8% on an adjusted basis compared to 60.9% on a GAAP basis and 61.7% on an adjusted basis in the prior year. The decreased gross margin for both the fourth quarter and year was primarily due to full-price retail and e-commerce sales representing a lower proportion of net sales at Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was with more sales occurring during promotional and clearance events.

SG&A was $855 million for the full fiscal year 2024 compared to $821 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, SG&A was $841 million compared to $807 million in the prior year. For the fourth quarter, SG&A was $220 million compared to $218 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, SG&A was $216 million compared to $214 million in the prior year. The increase in SG&A for the full fiscal year 2024 was primarily driven by: The annualization of expenses related to the 23 net new stores opened in fiscal 2023 and the 30 net new store openings during fiscal 2024, including three Tommy Bahama Marlin Bars; Pre-opening expenses related to five Tommy Bahama Marlin Bars, three of which opened in Fiscal 2024 and two that opened last week; and The addition of Jack Rogers.

Full-year operating income was $119 million in fiscal 2024, compared to $81 million in fiscal 2023. On an adjusted basis, full-year operating income was $136 million compared to $216 million in fiscal 2023. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, on a GAAP basis, operating income was $20 million compared to an operating loss of $81 million in the prior year, while adjusted operating income was $25 million in fiscal 2024 and $39 million in fiscal 2023.

Interest expense decreased to $2 million from $6 million in the prior year period primarily due to lower average outstanding debt during fiscal 2024 than the prior year.

The effective tax rate for fiscal 2024 was 20% compared to 19% for fiscal 2023, both of which are lower than a typical effective tax rate of 25%. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was 8% compared to 27% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The effective tax rates for each period included certain favorable discrete items that are not expected to recur in future periods.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Inventory increased $8 million, or 5%, on a LIFO basis and increased $11 million, or 5%, on a FIFO basis compared to the end of fiscal 2023 primarily due to the timing of the Chinese New Year and early shipments from Asia. The Company believes that inventory levels in all operating groups are appropriate to support anticipated sales plans.

During fiscal 2024, cash flow from operations was $194 million compared to $244 million in fiscal 2023. The cash flow from operations in fiscal 2024, along with borrowings under our credit facility, provided sufficient cash to fund $134 million of capital expenditures, $43 million of dividends and our working capital needs.

Long-term debt increased by $2 million to $31 million of borrowings outstanding at the end of fiscal 2024 as increased capital expenditures primarily associated with the project to build a new distribution center in Lyons, Georgia, acquisitions of $8 million, payments of dividends and working capital requirements nominally exceeded cash flow from operations. At the end of fiscal 2024, the Company had $9 million of cash and cash equivalents versus $8 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of fiscal 2023.

Dividend

On March 24, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share, or a 3% increase above the previous dividend payment. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2025. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

Share Repurchases

The Company initiated, and completed, a $50 million 10b5-1 program in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 under its December 10, 2024 $100 million share repurchase authorization. The Company repurchased 842,000 shares, or approximately 5% of outstanding shares, at an average price of $59.38.

On March 24, 2025, our Board of Directors authorized us to spend up to $100 million to repurchase shares of our stock. This authorization superseded and replaced all previous authorizations to repurchase shares of our stock and has no automatic expiration.

Outlook

The Company initiated sales and EPS guidance for fiscal 2025. The Company expects net sales in a range of $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion compared to net sales of $1.52 billion in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2025, GAAP EPS is expected to be between $4.21 and $4.61 compared to fiscal 2024 GAAP EPS of $5.87. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $4.60 and $5.00, compared to fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $6.68. Fiscal 2025 EPS figures include a return to a normalized effective tax rate of 25% in 2025 that will result in a $0.20 to $0.25 per share negative impact after certain favorable discrete items lowered the tax rate in fiscal 2024. The fiscal 2025 guidance also includes a $9 million to $10 million, or approximately $0.45 to $0.50 per share negative impact from recently enacted, additional tariffs that are currently in effect.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company expects net sales to be between $375 million and $395 million compared to net sales of $398 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP EPS is expected to be in a range of $1.61 to $1.81 in the first quarter compared to GAAP EPS of $2.42 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $1.70 and $1.90 compared to adjusted EPS of $2.66 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The Company anticipates interest expense of $7 million in fiscal 2025, or a $0.20 to $0.25 per share increase, including $2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. We expect higher average debt levels in fiscal 2025 due to capital expenditures primarily associated with completing the new Lyons, Georgia distribution center, opening new stores and the share repurchases executed during the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Capital expenditures in fiscal 2025 are expected to be approximately $125 million compared to $134 million in fiscal 2024. The decrease is due to reductions in expenditures related to the completion of the new distribution center in Lyons, Georgia along with fewer new store openings. We will also continue with our investments in our various technology systems initiatives, data management and analytics, customer data and insights, cybersecurity, automation (including artificial intelligence) and infrastructure.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET today. A live web cast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com. A replay of the call will be available through April 10, 2025 by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13752206.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, The Beaufort Bonnet Company®, Duck Head® and Jack Rogers® lifestyle brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Basis of Presentation

All per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that a presentation and discussion of certain financial measures on an adjusted basis, which exclude certain non-operating or discrete gains, charges or other items, may provide a more meaningful basis on which investors may compare the Company’s ongoing results of operations between periods. These measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted royalties and other operating income, and adjusted operating income, among others.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational, and planning decisions to evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance. Management also uses these adjusted financial measures to discuss its business with investment and other financial institutions, its board of directors and others. Reconciliations of these adjusted measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in tables included at the end of this release.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par amounts) (unaudited) February 1, February 3, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,470 $ 7,604 Receivables, net 72,433 63,362 Inventories, net 167,287 159,565 Income tax receivable 5,323 19,549 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,269 43,035 Total Current Assets $ 292,782 $ 293,115 Property and equipment, net 272,690 195,137 Intangible assets, net 257,915 262,101 Goodwill 27,383 27,190 Operating lease assets 364,436 263,934 Other assets, net 54,279 32,188 Deferred income taxes 20,320 24,179 Total Assets 1,289,805 1,097,844 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 104,825 $ 85,545 Accrued compensation 22,309 23,660 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 58,711 64,576 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62,430 66,863 Total Current Liabilities $ 248,275 $ 240,644 Long-term debt 31,105 29,304 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 359,366 243,703 Other non-current liabilities 28,499 23,279 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, $1.00 par value per share 15,707 15,629 Additional paid-in capital 190,816 178,567 Retained earnings 419,713 369,453 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,676 ) (2,735 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity $ 622,560 $ 560,914 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,289,805 $ 1,097,844





Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Net sales $ 390,505 $ 404,429 $ 1,516,601 $ 1,571,475 Cost of goods sold 153,821 158,121 562,030 575,890 Gross profit $ 236,684 $ 246,308 $ 954,571 $ 995,585 SG&A 220,175 217,503 854,849 820,705 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and equity method investments 113,611 — 113,611 Royalties and other operating income 3,805 3,353 19,314 19,713 Operating income $ 20,314 $ (81,453 ) $ 119,036 $ 80,982 Interest expense, net 895 1,180 2,468 6,036 Earnings before income taxes $ 19,419 $ (82,633 ) $ 116,568 $ 74,946 Income tax expense 1,525 (22,563 ) 23,595 14,243 Net earnings $ 17,894 $ (60,070 ) $ 92,973 $ 60,703 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.14 $ (3.85 ) $ 5.94 $ 3.89 Diluted $ 1.13 $ (3.85 ) $ 5.87 $ 3.82 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,703 15,592 15,665 15,590 Diluted 15,834 15,592 15,827 15,906 Dividends declared per share $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 2.68 $ 2.60









Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net earnings $ 92,973 $ 60,703 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 55,872 49,323 Amortization of intangible assets 12,000 14,743 Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and equity method investments — 113,611 Impairment of property and equipment 1,174 584 Equity compensation expense 16,674 14,473 Impairment of operating lease assets 1,303 — Gain on sale of property and equipment — (1,756 ) Amortization and write-off of deferred financing costs 385 569 Deferred income taxes 3,825 (23,890 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net (7,654 ) (14,994 ) Inventories, net (8,237 ) 62,507 Income tax receivable 14,225 (109 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,755 (4,931 ) Current liabilities 9,523 (28,069 ) Other non-current assets, net (124,199 ) (25,220 ) Other non-current liabilities 121,413 26,740 Cash provided by operating activities $ 194,032 $ 244,284 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,688 ) (11,975 ) Purchases of property and equipment (134,231 ) (74,098 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 2,125 Other investing activities (1,351 ) (33 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (143,270 ) $ (83,981 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repayment of revolving credit arrangements (401,580 ) (477,350 ) Proceeds from revolving credit arrangements 403,381 387,643 Deferred financing costs paid — (1,661 ) Repurchase of common stock — (20,045 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,852 1,911 Repurchase of equity awards for employee tax withholding liabilities (6,199 ) (9,941 ) Cash dividends paid (43,231 ) (41,729 ) Other financing activities (2,830 ) — Cash used in financing activities $ (48,607 ) $ (161,172 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,155 (869 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (289 ) (353 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 7,604 8,826 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 9,470 $ 7,604





Oxford Industries, Inc. Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fourth Quarter AS REPORTED Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % Change Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % Change Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 237.6 $ 243.8 (2.5 )% $ 869.6 $ 898.8 (3.2 )% Gross profit $ 147.0 $ 154.4 (4.8 )% $ 548.9 $ 579.1 (5.2 )% Gross margin 61.9 % 63.3 % 63.1 % 64.4 % Operating income $ 33.2 $ 41.9 (20.6 )% $ 117.3 $ 160.5 (27.0 )% Operating margin 14.0 % 17.2 % 13.5 % 17.9 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 74.0 $ 78.4 (5.7 )% $ 323.9 $ 343.5 (5.7 )% Gross profit $ 43.9 $ 47.7 (7.9 )% $ 209.0 $ 226.2 (7.6 )% Gross margin 59.4 % 60.9 % 64.5 % 65.9 % Operating income $ 2.6 $ 6.3 (58.1 )% $ 39.1 $ 56.1 (30.3 )% Operating margin 3.5 % 8.0 % 12.1 % 16.3 % Johnny Was Net sales $ 47.4 $ 52.2 (9.3 )% $ 195.0 $ 202.9 (3.9 )% Gross profit $ 30.3 $ 34.3 (11.7 )% $ 127.1 $ 137.6 (7.6 )% Gross margin 63.9 % 65.6 % 65.2 % 67.8 % Operating income (loss) $ (3.4 ) $ (112.0 ) 97.0 % $ (8.8 ) $ (104.8 ) 91.6 % Operating margin (7.1 )% (214.5 )% (4.5 )% (51.6 )% Emerging Brands Net sales $ 31.6 $ 30.1 5.1 % $ 128.4 $ 126.8 1.3 % Gross profit $ 16.8 $ 13.6 23.8 % $ 73.7 $ 61.8 19.2 % Gross margin 53.1 % 45.1 % 57.4 % 48.7 % Operating income $ (0.9 ) $ (3.9 ) 77.2 % $ 6.9 $ 6.7 2.8 % Operating margin (2.8 )% (13.1 )% 5.4 % 5.3 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) NM $ (0.3 ) $ (0.5 ) NM Gross profit $ (1.4 ) $ (3.7 ) NM $ (4.1 ) $ (9.1 ) NM Operating loss $ (11.3 ) $ (13.6 ) NM $ (35.5 ) $ (37.6 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 390.5 $ 404.4 (3.4 )% $ 1,516.6 $ 1,571.5 (3.5 )% Gross profit $ 236.7 $ 246.3 (3.9 )% $ 954.6 $ 995.6 (4.1 )% Gross margin 60.6 % 60.9 % 62.9 % 63.4 % SG&A $ 220.2 $ 217.5 1.2 % $ 854.8 $ 820.7 4.2 % SG&A as % of net sales 56.4 % 53.8 % 56.4 % 52.2 % Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and equity method investments $ — $ 113.6 100.0 % $ — $ 113.6 100.0 % Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and equity method investments as a % of net sales — % 28.1 % — % 7.2 % Operating income (loss) $ 20.3 $ (81.5 ) 124.9 % $ 119.0 $ 81.0 47.0 % Operating margin 5.2 % (20.1 )% 7.8 % 5.2 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 19.4 $ (82.6 ) 123.5 % $ 116.6 $ 74.9 55.5 % Net earnings (loss) $ 17.9 $ (60.1 ) 129.8 % $ 93.0 $ 60.7 53.2 % Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.13 $ (3.85 ) 129.3 % $ 5.87 $ 3.82 53.9 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 15.8 15.6 1.6 % 15.8 15.9 (0.8 )%









Fourth Quarter ADJUSTMENTS Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % Change Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 % Change LIFO adjustments(1) $ 0.9 $ 3.3 $ 3.3 $ 9.6 Amortization of Johnny Was intangible assets(2) $ 2.7 $ 3.5 $ 10.9 $ 13.9 Gain on sale of Merida manufacturing facility(3) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ (1.8 ) Johnny Was Distribution Center movement costs(4) $ 1.4 $ 0.0 $ 3.0 $ 0.0 Johnny Was impairment charges(5) $ 0.0 $ 111.1 $ 0.0 $ 111.1 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated entity(6) $ 0.0 $ 2.5 $ 0.0 $ 2.5 Impact of income taxes(7) $ (1.3 ) $ (30.6 ) $ (4.4 ) $ (34.5 ) Adjustment to net earnings(8) $ 3.7 $ 89.8 $ 12.8 $ 100.8 AS ADJUSTED Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 237.6 $ 243.8 (2.5 )% $ 869.6 $ 898.8 (3.2 )% Gross profit $ 147.0 $ 154.4 (4.8 )% $ 548.9 $ 579.1 (5.2 )% Gross margin 61.9 % 63.3 % 63.1 % 64.4 % Operating income $ 33.2 $ 41.9 (20.6 )% $ 117.3 $ 160.5 (27.0 )% Operating margin 14.0 % 17.2 % 13.5 % 17.9 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 74.0 $ 78.4 (5.7 )% $ 323.9 $ 343.5 (5.7 )% Gross profit $ 43.9 $ 47.7 (7.9 )% $ 209.0 $ 226.2 (7.6 )% Gross margin 59.4 % 60.9 % 64.5 % 65.9 % Operating income $ 2.6 $ 6.3 (58.1 )% $ 39.1 $ 56.1 (30.3 )% Operating margin 3.5 % 8.0 % 12.1 % 16.3 % Johnny Was Net sales $ 47.4 $ 52.2 (9.3 )% $ 195.0 $ 202.9 (3.9 )% Gross profit $ 30.3 $ 34.3 (11.7 )% $ 127.1 $ 137.6 (7.6 )% Gross margin 63.9 % 65.6 % 65.2 % 67.8 % Operating income (loss) $ 0.8 $ 2.6 (69.1 )% $ 5.2 $ 20.2 (74.5 )% Operating margin 1.7 % 4.9 % 2.6 % 10.0 % Emerging Brands Net sales $ 31.6 $ 30.1 5.1 % $ 128.4 $ 126.8 1.3 % Gross profit $ 16.8 $ 13.6 23.8 % $ 73.7 $ 61.8 19.2 % Gross margin 53.1 % 45.1 % 57.4 % 48.7 % Operating income $ (0.9 ) $ (1.5 ) 38.6 % $ 6.9 $ 9.2 (24.9 )% Operating margin (2.8 )% (4.9 )% 5.4 % 7.2 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ (0.1 ) $ (0.1 ) NM $ (0.3 ) $ (0.5 ) NM Gross profit $ (0.5 ) $ (0.3 ) NM $ (0.8 ) $ 0.5 NM Operating loss $ (10.4 ) $ (10.3 ) NM $ (32.2 ) $ (29.8 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 390.5 $ 404.4 (3.4 )% $ 1,516.6 $ 1,571.5 (3.5 )% Gross profit $ 237.5 $ 249.6 (4.8 )% $ 957.9 $ 1,005.2 (4.7 )% Gross margin 60.8 % 61.7 % 63.2 % 64.0 % SG&A $ 216.0 $ 214.0 0.9 % $ 840.9 $ 806.9 4.2 % SG&A as % of net sales 55.3 % 52.9 % 55.4 % 51.3 % Operating income (loss) $ 25.3 $ 38.9 (35.0 )% $ 136.3 $ 216.3 (37.0 )% Operating margin 6.5 % 9.6 % 9.0 % 13.8 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 24.4 $ 37.8 (35.3 )% $ 133.8 $ 210.3 (36.4 )% Net earnings (loss) $ 21.6 $ 29.7 (27.1 )% $ 105.8 $ 161.5 (34.5 )% Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.37 $ 1.90 (28.2 )% $ 6.68 $ 10.15 (34.2 )%









Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Actual Guidance(9) Actual Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 1.13 $ 1.02 - 1.22 $ (3.85 ) $ 5.87 $ 3.82 Johnny Was impairment charges(5)(10) 0.00 0.00 5.31 0.00 5.21 LIFO adjustments(1)(10) 0.04 0.00 0.16 0.16 0.45 Amortization of Johnny Was intangible assets(2)(10) 0.13 0.13 0.17 0.51 0.65 Gain on sale of Merida manufacturing facility(3)(10) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.08 ) Johnny Was distribution center relocation costs(4)(10) 0.07 0.03 0.00 0.14 0.00 Impairment of investment in unconsolidated entity(6)(10) 0.00 0.00 0.12 0.00 0.12 As adjusted(8) $ 1.37 $ 1.18 - 1.38 $ 1.90 $ 6.68 $ 10.15 First Quarter First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Guidance(12) Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 1.61 - 1.81 $ 2.42 LIFO adjustments(11) 0.00 0.11 Amortization of Johnny Was intangible assets(2(10) 0.09 0.13 As adjusted(8) $ 1.70 -1.90 $ 2.66 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Guidance(12) Actual Net earnings per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 4.21 - 4.61 $ 5.87 LIFO adjustments(11) 0.00 0.16 Amortization of Johnny Was intangible assets(2)(10) 0.39 0.51 Johnny Was distribution center relocation costs(4)(10) 0.00 0.14 As adjusted(8) $ 4.60 - 5.00 $ 6.68

(1) LIFO adjustments represents the impact of LIFO accounting adjustments. These adjustments are included in cost of goods sold in Corporate and Other.

(2) Amortization of Johnny Was intangible assets represents the amortization related to intangible assets acquired as part of the Johnny Was acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Johnny Was.

(3) Gain on sale of Merida manufacturing facility represents the gain on sale of Oxford's last owned manufacturing facility, which was located in Merida, Mexico and previously operated by the Lanier Apparel operating group. The gain is included in royalties and other operating income in Corporate and Other in Fiscal 2023.

(4) Johnny Was distribution center relocation costs relate to the transition of Johnny Was distribution center operations from Los Angeles, California to Lyons, Georgia including systems integrations, employee bonuses and severance agreements, moving costs and occupancy expenses related to the vacated distribution centers. These charges are included in SG&A in Johnny Was.

(5) Johnny Was impairment charges represent the impact of the impairment of the Johnny Was goodwill and intangible asset balances, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share in Fiscal 2023.

(6) Impairment of investment in unconsolidated entity represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings per share relating to the impairment of the ownership interest in an unconsolidated entity in Fiscal 2023.

(7) Impact of income taxes represents the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments based on the estimated applicable tax rate on current year earnings.

(8) Amounts in columns may not add due to rounding.

(9) Guidance as issued on December 11, 2024.

(10) Adjustments shown net of income taxes.

(11) No estimate for LIFO accounting adjustments is reflected in the guidance for any future periods.

(12) Guidance as issued on March 27, 2025.



