Wintrust Names New Leader for Brand, Engagement, and Impact

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WTFC) today announced Amy Yuhn has been named Executive Vice President for Brand, Engagement, and Impact, a new position that will oversee marketing, corporate communications, and community impact for the company.

“We are pleased to welcome Amy to Wintrust,” said Tim Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wintrust. “Under Amy’s leadership, we will continue to build our brand, enhance internal and external engagement, and support our community outreach to further our mission to serve our clients, strengthen our communities, and grow our businesses.”

Yuhn joined Wintrust from CIBC, where she spent 15 years as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications for CIBC U.S. (formerly The PrivateBank) before most recently serving as Head of CIBC’s U.S. Personal and Community Development Banking Group. She began her career as a journalist with The Associated Press and Reuters and then joined the Corporate Communications team at Harris Bank (now BMO) before moving to The PrivateBank to build its corporate communications and marketing programs.

“Wintrust is a well-respected company whose focus on client relationships and community engagement is a real differentiator,” Yuhn said. “I look forward to working with the team across Wintrust to show that our different approach drives better results for our clients, our employees, our communities, and our shareholders.”

Yuhn earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Michigan State University and her master’s degree in organizational communication at Northwestern University. She serves on the board of the Women’s Business Development Center, where she is chair of the Fundraising Committee.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with $64.9 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results®” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit wintrust.com.

