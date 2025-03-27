Aquafil to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2025 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit on April 1, 2025

ARCO, Italy, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquafil S.p.A. (MI: ECNL) (OTCQX: ECNLF), a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, today announced that it will participate in a webcasted fireside chat at the Lytham Partners 2025 Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The fireside chat will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit25/ or directly at https://lythampartners.com/ibmsummit25/ecnlf/ . A replay of the fireside chat will be available through the same links.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or the Company's investor relations team.

About Aquafil S.p.A.

Aquafil is a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, an innovative and sustainable process able to create new products from waste and give life to an endless cycle. The nylon waste is collected in locations all over the world and includes industrial waste but also products – such as fishing nets and rugs – that have reached the end of their useful life. Such waste is processed to obtain a raw material – caprolactam – with the same chemical and performance characteristics as those from fossil sources. The polymers produced from ECONYL® caprolactam are distributed to the Group’s production plants, where they are transformed into yarn for rugs carpet flooring and for clothing.

Founded in 1965, Aquafil is one of the main producers of nylon in Italy and worldwide. The Group is present on three different continents, employing about 2,400 people at 19 production sites located in Italy, Slovenia, Unites States, China, Croatia, Chile, Thailand and Japan.