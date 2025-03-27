Coherent Introduces Optical Transceivers Optimized for Optical Circuit Switch Applications

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces the introduction of a set of pluggable optical transceivers optimized for use in data centers that incorporate optical circuit switches (OCSs).

OCSs are being increasingly adopted in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications to reduce cost, latency, and power consumption of these architectures, but the OCS introduces up to 3 dB additional insertion loss beyond what was envisioned in the standards that typically define these transceivers. Coherent has adapted three of the most relevant optical standards to produce transceivers that meet the original IEEE-defined network insertion losses in addition to the insertion losses caused by an OCS.

At OFC 2025, Coherent will unveil transceivers that not only meet the requirements of the 400G FR4, 2x400G FR4, and 2x400G LR4-6 standards, but also accommodate an extra 3 dB of insertion loss. These transceivers cover high density 400G and 800G needs in QSFP-DD and OSFP form factors using the multi-wavelength standards that are typically used in AI/ML clusters. They provide reaches up to 6 km, geared toward the large hyperscale data centers that house such clusters. In the near future, Coherent also plans to release OCS-optimized 1.6T FR8 transceiver.

“When we introduced our OCS at OFC in 2024, we realized that our AI customers wanted to deploy these switches without compromising the physical footprints of their data centers,” said Dr. Steffen Koehler, Senior Vice President and General Manager, OCS Business Unit, at Coherent. “That means that they wish to continue to deploy 2 km and 6 km links, even when the link passes through an OCS. With these new optical transceivers, the OCS can be accommodated without the need for any compromise on distance or link budget.”

OCS-optimized transceivers from Coherent interoperate with conventional transceivers compliant with the applicable standards in situations where an OCS is not used, while also being compatible with OCS-optimized transceivers in cases where an OCS is used, offering great flexibility in deployment.

For more information on these OCS-optimized optical transceivers or digital liquid-crystal based OCSs from Coherent, visit booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1-3.

