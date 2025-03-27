Ring Energy to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on April 1, 2025

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research (“WTR”) on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM Central Time.

As part of WTR’s ongoing Fireside Chat Series, Jeff Robertson, Managing Director at WTR, will lead an in-depth conversation with Paul McKinney, Ring’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Included in the discussion will be a variety of important topics including the recently announced $100-million acquisition of producing assets on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin and the impact the transaction has on Ring’s outlook for 2025 and beyond. Topics will also include:



Acquisition’s impact on Ring’s conventional asset base in the Permian Basin;

Funding and the impact on Ring’s financial scale;

Economic tradeoff between acquiring production or drilling in current commodity/cost environment; and

Strategy to maximize free cash flow to strengthen balance sheet.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6417430107423/WN_KGfsFAmKQ722yoIPdOKhAw.The presentation will also be available through Ring’s web site, www.ringenergy.com on the “Overview” page under the “Investors” tab.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

