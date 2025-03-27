BERLIN, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where can you love freely and openly in 2025? The new LGBTQ+ Dating Index by TS-Dating.com ranks the 25 most LGBTQ+-friendly cities worldwide—places that don’t just accept diversity but celebrate it. This study highlights cities where legal protection, cultural openness, and vibrant queer life go hand in hand.





Methodology

The ranking is based on:



✓ Legal protection (anti-discrimination laws, same-sex marriage, gender identity recognition)

✓ LGBTQ+ culture (bars, events, Pride festivals)

✓ LGBTQ+-friendly healthcare, especially for trans individuals

Top 5 Cities

#1: San Francisco

The world’s queer capital takes the top spot with 30 points. With 42 gay bars, 87 annual events, and the iconic Castro District, San Francisco remains a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.

#2: Cologne

Germany’s LGBTQ+ hotspot scores 29 points. With 22 bars and 51 events, Cologne offers an open, inclusive space for queer people.

#3: Miami

Tropical vibes meet LGBTQ+ pride. Despite having just 12 gay bars, Miami makes up for it with 39 major events throughout the year.

#4: Atlanta

An emerging queer hub, Atlanta impresses with 14 bars and 39 events, proving that LGBTQ+ visibility thrives even in smaller cities.

#5: Amsterdam

As Europe’s LGBTQ+ pioneer, Amsterdam ranks fifth with 22 points. With 26 bars, 40 events, and a long history of equality, the Dutch capital remains a safe and welcoming space.

Last Place but Promising: Dallas

Dallas lands at #25 with just 6 points. While still catching up in LGBTQ+ rights, the city boasts 22 bars and 36 events annually, showing progress.

Conclusion

The LGBTQ+ Dating Index 2025 proves that queer love is becoming more visible and accepted worldwide. While cities like San Francisco and Cologne have long been safe havens, others are making strides. The message is clear: love knows no boundaries.

"LGBTQ+-friendly cities are more than places—they are a promise of freedom, love, and a future where diversity is the norm." – TS-Dating.com

