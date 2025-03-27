ECARX Holdings Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 25,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 25,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters in the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 Ordinary Shares.

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited are acting as representatives of the underwriters in the Offering.

The Ordinary Shares will be offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3 which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 27, 2024. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed Offering has been filed with the SEC. The registration statement on Form F-3 and the preliminary prospectus supplement are available on the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. Before you invest, you should read the shelf registration statement, prospectus supplement (including the accompanying base prospectus) and the documents incorporated by reference therein. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from (1) Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch, Level 60, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong; and (2) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering primarily for (i) research and development initiatives, (ii) establishment of overseas supply chain networks, and (iii) general corporate purposes.

About ECARX Holdings Inc.

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.1 million vehicles worldwide.

