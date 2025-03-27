CT Realty Continues Its Expansion and Growth Across the U.S.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of announcing one of the largest industrial real estate transactions in history with ANDURIL Industries in the state of Ohio, CT has accelerated its national growth initiatives. CT enjoyed its 30-year anniversary in 2024 and now moves into its next period of growth with several management changes including the announcement of Rob Huthnance being elevated to President of CT Realty.

CT has its roots in Orange County, CA, and was launched in 1994 by legendary real estate professionals Robert “Bob” Campbell and Tom Thompson. The Company had its start acquiring loan portfolios and distressed assets in the 1990s with a focus on the Southwest U.S. CT originated and managed thirteen separate CT sponsored Funds, which acquired industrial, office, multi-family, self-storage, and other alternative real estate assets.

In 2009, James “Watty” Watson assumed the role of CEO, and he and Carter Ewing evolved the Company to become an aggressive investor and developer of institutional quality real estate. Shortly thereafter, Dominic Petrucci rounded out the team coming from Buchanan Street Partners as their COO/CFO. All three partners: Watson, Ewing and Petrucci, previously held senior management positions at the Koll Company and have worked together off and on for 30 years.

Over the past 16 years, CT has become one of the largest investors and developers of logistics and distribution warehouses in the United States. Over this time period, CT has expanded geographically to most major markets across the country with the support of multiple institutional investor partners, including PGIM, Walton Street Capital, Clarion, Harvard Management Company, Carlyle, Mitsubishi (Diamond Realty Investments), Artemis and others.

In 2013, CT moved to establish a foothold in Texas with the acquisition of 500+ acres in Dallas through CT’s PLR affiliate. Soon after, Rob Huthnance joined CT to take on the responsibility of managing large projects in the Midwest and East for CT after having served 15 years at Prologis Inc. Since that time, Huthnance has rapidly expanded CT’s footprint to include large-scale logistics parks in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, and a number of submarkets in Texas. Under his leadership in the Eastern United States, Huthnance has led CT developments totaling over 20 million square feet.

“Rob Huthnance has favorably influenced the growth of CT having led this 11 year expansion charge across the United States, and there is no one more suited to lead CT’s continuing growth forward,” said Watty Watson, Managing Partner of CT Realty. Huthnance was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, and attended University of Texas.

Joining Huthnance in the management team as Executive V.P./Operations and Development Management is Rolf Anderson, a long-time Chicago-based real estate executive who has managed CT projects in Northern California and all over the Midwest. Anderson has overseen 12 million square feet of CT developments in the Midwest and East and has successfully managed an abundance of value creation.

Alongside the new leadership team of Huthnance and Anderson is Bruce Bearer who will serve as the financial executive, supporting on-going operations, corporate finance and lender relations. Bearer has been with CT for 8 years and has worked closely with Dominic Petrucci with a focus on corporate financial management, lender coordination and external investment partner management.

With Rob Huthnance as the new president, he continues to focus on CT’s expansion, “We currently have active CT development projects in 17 markets and see rebounding tenant demand, strong institutional investor appetites and decreasing construction costs, all of which make for a healthy outlook.”

“We have enjoyed a great run since 2014 when I joined CT, and I am more enthused than ever about launching it into the next generation of growth across the robust industrial markets of America. It’s exciting to think about where CT Realty will be 10 years from now with such a powerful leadership team in place,” said Huthnance.

CT will continue to maintain offices in Newport Beach, CA, Dallas, TX, and Chicago, IL.

About CT Realty: CT Realty is a national real estate and investment company headquartered in Dallas, Texas and Newport Beach, California. Since its establishment 30 years ago, CT Realty has completed over 300 transactions valued at more than $8 billion. CT is primarily focused on the investment of Class A industrial logistics developments throughout the U.S., having acquired 3,000 acres of industrial land since 2010. CT has active developments in Northern and Southern California, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Atlanta, Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio and New Jersey, and continues to expand into new markets nationwide. To learn more, visit www.ctrinvestors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00a8188e-5f1b-4f08-835d-72fd2829911e