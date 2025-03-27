NowVertical Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Financial Update Webinar

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NowVertical" or the "Company"), a leading data and AI solutions provider, will announce its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market open on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. This will be followed by a webinar at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT) on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business outlook.

Q4 and FY 2024 Financial Results Investor Webinar:

NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming earnings webinar to discuss Q4 and Full Year 2024 results. Participants will include Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer; Christine Nelson, Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Andre Garber, Chief Development Officer. A live question-and-answer session will follow.

Investor Webinar Registration:

Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 10:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cEmYLTHBTLqtoK_qDtxqsw

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor's section of the company's website at https://ir.nowvertical.com/news-and-media .

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a global data and analytics company which helps clients transform data into tangible business value with AI, fast. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions and services the Company enables clients to quickly harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating potential return on investment. Enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data using the Company's AI-Infused first party and third-party technologies. NowVertical is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions.

For further details about NowVertical, please visit www.nowvertical.com .

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

IR@nowvertical.com

+1(647)947-0223

