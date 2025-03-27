LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crushon AI , a rapidly expanding player in the conversational AI sector, today unveils a significant update to its spicy AI chat feature set, making it one of the most encompassing repositories of NSFW AI activities. This release introduces more advanced memory function and increased model variety, responding to mounting international demand for emotionally intelligent, companion-focused AI interaction.

Unfiltered Spicy Character AI, With Safe and Flexible Controls

In contrast to other traditional AI engines that severely filter or limit NSFW material, Crushon AI grants unmistakably delineated access to both SFW and NSFW modes. This provides room for users who want hot character AI action to see as much as they wish, yet stringent protections to avoid underage material and misuse of characters. NSFW characters are labeled explicitly, and SFW personas are shielded from explicit action, ensuring a safe environment to play.

Free Access to Premium Models and Hot Chat Features

The website now hosts more than six advanced models, such as Claude and GPT-based models, offering free spicy AI chat to everyone—no waiting or login necessary. Chats enjoy quick response times (as little as 2 seconds) and long-term memory (cache up to 4K tokens), enabling engaging, uninterrupted chats. With more than 2 million bots created by users, Crushon AI is now an international destination for free spicy chat experiences, with multilingual support available on web and mobile.

With a successful creator community and growing model library, Crushon AI allows users to not just chat, but also develop and share AI characters for fiction, emotional intimacy, and experimental NSFW situations.

Regarding Crushon AI:

Crushon AI is an internet-based AI chatbot platform specializing in emotionally engaging, personalized AI companions. With its focus on NSFW AI , creative freedom, and moral moderation, the platform is used by millions of clients all over the world.

Contact: Amycous@crushon.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790471f4-e721-459f-b29a-6ed707db174c