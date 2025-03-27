$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues To Investigate The Merger – SLRN, TURN, BHLB, MHLD

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City and are investigating:

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRN), relating to the proposed merger with Alumis Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Acelyrin stockholders will receive 0.4274 shares of Alumis common stock per share of common stock owned. Acelyrin stockholders are expected to own approximately 45% of the combined company.



180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN ), relating to the proposed merger with Mount Logan Capital Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the estimated post-merger shareholder ownership would be approximately 40% for current 180 Degree Capital shareholders.



Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ), relating to the proposed merger with Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Brookline Bancorp shares will be converted into the right to receive 0.42 of a share of Berkshire Hills Bancorp common stock.



Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD ), relating to the proposed merger with Kestrel Group LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, each issued and outstanding common share of Maiden will be converted into the right to receive one common share in the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 29, 2025.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders…and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information, please contact Juan Monteverde, Esq. at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or (212) 971-1341.

