Clearview Roofing & Construction on Why You Should Never Put Shingles on a Flat Roof: Understanding Roof Pitch and Material Suitability

New York, NY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to roofing, the choice of materials and techniques can significantly affect the longevity and functionality of a structure. A common misconception is that roofing shingles, typically used for sloped roofs, can be applied to flat roofs without consequence. This belief often leads to a range of problems that can compromise the integrity of the roof and the comfort of the occupants beneath. In this article, we’ll explore why shingles should never be installed on a flat roof and how the same rules apply to low-sloped roofs with a pitch, such as a 2/12 pitch.



Understanding Flat Roofs and Their Unique Challenges



Flat roofs, defined as roofs with a pitch of 2/12 or less, are designed to be nearly level. They do offer certain benefits, including easier access for maintenance and the potential for additional usable space. However, they are also subject to specific challenges that make traditional roofing materials, like asphalt shingles, unsuitable.



1. Water Drainage Issues:

Flat roofs have a greater risk of water ponding because of their minimal slope. Shingles are designed for pitched roofs, where water can easily run off. In contrast, flat roofs can accumulate water, leading to leaks and damage. Even a slight pitch like 2/12 (which is often still considered flat) does not provide enough slope to effectively manage water flow.



2. Material Suitability:

Asphalt shingles are asphalt-based and designed to withstand exposure to the elements on sloped surfaces. They are meant to shed water, not hold it. On flat roofs, they cannot handle prolonged exposure to standing water, UV rays, and other environmental stressors as effectively as other materials designed for flat roofing. This standing water exposure can cause the shingles to deteriorate quickly and can lead to rusting of the nails, necessitating repairs and replacements sooner than expected.



3. Installation Problems:

Installing shingles on a flat surface can lead to issues with proper adhesion and sealing, which will ultimately result in failure. Flat roofs require materials that can form a continuous waterproof barrier, such as rubber membranes, TPO, or built-up roofing. Shingles are not capable of sealing joints effectively, thus risking leaks.



The 2/12 Pitch Perspective

But my roof isn’t totally flat?



While a 2/12 pitch is not entirely flat—it equates to a 9.5-degree slope—the same dangers exist as with completely flat roofs. Some may wrongly believe that a slight pitch allows for the installation of shingles; however, the underlying principles remain the same.



1. Limited Water Drainage:

Even with a 2/12 pitch, water can still pool in areas where drainage is inadequate. If shingles are used, they can quickly be overwhelmed by water accumulation, leading to leaks and moisture-related damage.



2. Potential for Ice Damming:

In colder climates, snow and ice can easily accumulate on lower-pitched roofs. If shingles are placed on such roofs, the risk of ice damming increases, which can force water back up under the shingles and into the structure.



3. Warranty and Insurance Issues:

Most manufacturers of asphalt shingles specify that their products should only be installed on roofs with a certain pitch. Utilizing shingles on a flat or low-slope roof can void warranties and create insurance complications should damage occur.



In conclusion, while it might be tempting to use asphalt shingles on flat roofs or low-pitched roofs, such as those with a 2/12 slope, to save money, it is a practice riddled with complications. The unique challenges presented by flat and low-slope roofing demand specialized materials designed to handle water drainage and environmental stress. Homeowners and builders should always consider using appropriate roofing systems—like membranes or other flat-roof-specific materials—ensuring reliability, preventing leaks, and extending the lifespan of the roof.



