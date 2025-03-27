Federman & Sherwood Investigates Farmers Bank & Trust for Data Breach

Oklahoma City, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Farmers Bank & Trust with respect to their recent data breach. On October 25, 2024, Farmers Bank & Trust experienced unauthorized access to an employee's email account. Upon detection, Farmers Bank & Trust immediately launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cyber security professionals to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Following a detailed forensic investigation and manual review, on February 17, 2025, Farmers Bank & Trust determined that certain files containing personal information may have been accessed or acquired. Upon information and belief, the following types of sensitive personal information may have been compromised: full name, Social Security number, financial information, email address, and driver's license.

