Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Claims Against Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (“Horizon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HRZN). The investigation concerns whether Horizon and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

On March 4, 2025, Horizon issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Among other items, Horizon reported total investment income of $23.5 million, missing the consensus estimate of $26.1 million and declining both year-over-year and from the previous quarter. Horizon also reported net asset value of $8.43 per share, compared to $9.06 per share in the previous quarter, a decline that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer attributed to “stressed investments.” On this news, the price of Horizon shares declined by $0.95 per share, from $9.60 per share on March 4, 2025, to close at $8.65 on March 5, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Horizon securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



[CONTACT US]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com