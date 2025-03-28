Regarding the publication date of Novaturas audited annual report

Novaturas announces that due to objective circumstances, the publication date of the audited financial statement for 2024 has been rescheduled. The report is planned to be released on May 12, 2025 (previously scheduled for April 30, 2025). The revised publication date is due to the financial report preparation and audit processes taking longer than initially planned, as well as the company's commitment to ensuring the quality and accuracy of the reports.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to unaudited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

For more information:

Darius Undzėnas

CFO

+370 678 05749