AB “Novaturas” plans to publish regulated and investors related information for the year 2025 on the following dates:

12 05 2025 Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Till 10 06 2025 Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

19 08 2025 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2025

27 02 2026 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2025

Darius Undzėnas

CFO

+370 678 05749