LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

28 March 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 27 October 2023, and extended on 27 June 2024, 09 December 2024 and further extended on 28 February 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through Numis Securities Limited (which is trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) (“Deutsche Numis”).

Date of purchase: 27 March 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 24,157 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 357.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 370.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 363.84

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Including the above purchase, the total shares purchased under the buyback programme amounts to 3,915,185 of which 1,391,739 have been transferred out of treasury.

As a result, the Group's total voting rights will be 113,824,357 while the Group's issued ordinary share capital is 116,347,803 of which 2,2,523,446 continue to be held in treasury. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 363.84 24,157

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading venue 1138 370.00 09:11:02 XLON 1375 370.00 09:11:06 XLON 1562 370.00 09:11:06 XLON 20 370.00 09:11:06 XLON 272 369.00 09:11:07 XLON 1226 369.00 09:12:12 XLON 963 369.00 09:16:22 XLON 240 369.00 09:16:22 XLON 450 367.00 11:03:35 XLON 1421 367.00 11:03:35 XLON 738 367.00 11:03:35 XLON 595 365.00 12:03:22 XLON 637 365.00 12:03:22 XLON 1261 364.00 12:30:19 XLON 167 364.00 12:30:19 XLON 1395 362.00 13:30:44 XLON 80 362.00 13:30:44 XLON 3 362.00 13:30:44 XLON 1683 362.00 13:30:44 XLON 1212 360.00 13:44:41 XLON 717 361.00 14:10:33 XLON 668 361.00 14:10:33 XLON 1212 361.00 14:43:53 XLON 1327 359.00 15:00:23 XLON 1235 358.00 15:31:16 XLON 641 357.00 16:00:16 XLON 235 357.00 16:01:22 XLON 35 357.00 16:02:25 XLON 1213 357.00 16:02:53 XLON 436 357.00 16:02:53 XLON

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

