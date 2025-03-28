SMCP - Share buyback program

Press release - Paris, March 28, 2025

Share buyback to cover the long-term incentive plan

of the Group’s employees

SMCP’s Board of Directors decided on March 25, 2025, as part of the implementation of the share buyback program authorized by the 18th resolution of the Shareholders’ General Meeting of June 6, 2024, to give an irrevocable mandate to an investment services provider to purchase shares of SMCP SA from March 28, 2025, until June 30, 2025, for a maximum of 400 000 shares for a purchase price that cannot exceed the maximum price set by the Shareholders’ General Meeting of June 6, 2024.

The repurchased shares will be used to cover the Group’s employees’ long-term incentive plan.

