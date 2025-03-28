$246.66 Bn Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Markets: Genetic, DTC, Oncology, Neurology, Immunology, Inhibitors, mAbs, CGT, Oncology, Rare Disease, Infectious - Global Forecast to 2029

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Diagnostics & Medicine Market by Diagnostic Testing (Genetic, DTC), Diagnostics Indication (Oncology, Neurology, Immunology), Therapeutic Products (Inhibitors, mAbs, CGT), Indication (Oncology, Rare Disease, Infectious) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Precision Diagnostics and Medicine market is projected to reach USD 246.66 billion in 2029 from USD 145.53 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.1%

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall precision diagnostics and medicine market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Factors such as the ongoing integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance precision medicine development, supported by the rising collaboration and investments by major pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies to develop better precision medicine solutions are supporting the growth of the market.



Moreover, the expanding focus of these companies to develop precision therapies and diagnostic tests for multiple diseases such as neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases highlight the growing importance of precision medicine in healthcare. Additionally, the increasing awareness of patients regarding their health is supporting the adoption of wearable medical devices and direct-to-consumer precision diagnostic tests offering growth opportunities to players in this market. However, the high cost of precision healthcare and challenges associated with the integration and management of big data in healthcare are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the precision diagnostics and medicine market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the precision diagnostics and medicine market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The monoclonal antibodies segment registered the highest growth rate in the precision medicine market, by products, during the forecast period



In 2023, the monoclonal antibodies segment registered the highest growth rate within the precision medicine market by products. Factors such as the increasing collaborations to develop advanced monoclonal antibodies and advancements in antibody engineering technologies are attributed to the growth of this segment. Additionally, these modalities offer various advantages over traditional drugs such as high specificity, low toxicity, and longer-lasting effects among others increasing the adoption of these drug modalities for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases supporting the growth of this segment.



The hospitals and clinics end user segment registered the highest growth rate and largest market share in the precision medicine market, by end user, during the forecast period



The hospitals and clinic end users registered the highest growth rate within the precision medicine market by end user segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for personalized treatments and the ability of hospitals and clinics to offer personalized therapies in a controlled environment can be attributed to the large share of this end user segment.



Moreover, the rising collaborations between hospitals and pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies to develop personalized therapies and diagnostic tests support the growth of this segment. Hospitals and clinics act as data reservoirs for these companies which gather real-world data from these institutions for the development of advanced precision solutions. This high growth is projected to continue during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific: The fastest growing region in the Precision Diagnostics market



The precision diagnostics market of Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This high growth is attributed to the rising cases of chronic diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders in this region leading to a growing demand for precision diagnostics solutions. This growth is supported by investments in healthcare infrastructure across countries like China, India, and Japan, enhancing access to advanced diagnostic technologies.

Additionally, the adoption of technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), artificial intelligence, and machine learning is driving innovations in the field. Government initiatives and improved healthcare coverage also contribute to expanding access to precision diagnostics. Moreover, the support and funding from government organizations for life sciences research and development also support the rapid growth of the Asia Pacific precision diagnostics market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing Integration Of AI And ML To Improve Precision Diagnostics And Therapy Development, Rising Collaborations Between Pharmaceutical And Diagnostics Company To Enhance Precision Healthcare and Rise in direct-to-consumer testing), restraints (High costs of precision healthcare and Slow Pace Of Reimbursement For Precision Diagnostics), opportunities (Expanding The Application Of Precision Diagnostics From Oncology and Integration of wearable devices to enhance precision healthcare), and challenges (Challenges in Regulatory Approval for Diagnostics and Big Data Management and Integration) influencing the growth of the precision diagnostics and medicine market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches and approvals in the precision diagnostics and medicine market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the precision diagnostics and medicine market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the precision diagnostics and medicine market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players in precision diagnostics market like- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Guardant Health (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US) among others and precision medicine market like- Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 446 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $145.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $246.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

