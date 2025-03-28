RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-03-28
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|900
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.949 %
|Lowest yield
|0.949 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.949 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-03-28
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|500
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.800 %
|Lowest yield
|0.800 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.800 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00