RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-03-28
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln900
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids10
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.949 %
Lowest yield0.949 %
Highest accepted yield0.949 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 

Auction date2025-03-28
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln500
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.800 %
Lowest yield0.800 %
Highest accepted yield0.800 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



 