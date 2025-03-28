US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Analysis Report 2024: Market on the Rise, Forecasts Indicate Doubling to $13.43 Billion by 2031

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Size and Forecast, Country Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Service Type, Facility, Application, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) market is experiencing a significant uptrend, driven by the escalating need for specialized transportation services and a surge in chronic health conditions. Expert analysis projects this segment to expand from USD 6.58 billion in 2023 to an impressive USD 13.43 billion by the year 2031, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3%. As this service sector contributes markedly to patient care by facilitating access to medical facilities, stakeholders can expect to see continued inroads in growth and utilization.



Technological Advancements Transforming NEMT



Innovations in technology are at the forefront of enhancing the efficiency and reliability of NEMT services. Advancements such as globally positioned system (GPS) tracking and electronic scheduling have already begun to improve on-time performance and client satisfaction. Moreover, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics stands to further reinforce the strategic scheduling of services and optimize operational workflows. These developments not only enhance patient satisfaction but also streamline transportation management for providers.



Market Segmentation Overview



The diversification of the NEMT market encapsulates various service types, including private pay patient transportation—a segment poised for rapid growth due to its high rate of reimbursement and flexible billing processes. Additionally, the market is segmented based on the type of facility, application, and end user, with inter-facility services and mental health-related appointments commanding significant shares of the market. Hospitals and clinics, as major end users of NEMT services, are expected to maintain their lead during the forecast period.



Implications for the Healthcare System



The upswing in the NEMT market has broad implications for the US healthcare system. With the potential to improve access to healthcare services for individuals with non-emergency medical needs, the growth in this market segment highlights the ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive patient-centered care. It underscores the importance these services play in ensuring that non-emergency conditions are managed effectively, preventing potential emergency scenarios and contributing to better overall health outcomes.



The US NEMT market, by addressing transportation barriers, is critically positioned to support the healthcare system's aim of reducing missed appointments, enhancing the quality of care, and promoting proactive health management for individuals with routine healthcare needs. This document provides an overview of the critical trends, implications, and opportunities within the US non-emergency medical transportation market as of the latest available data. It reflects the current landscape of the industry and anticipates growth based on prevailing market conditions and technological advances.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $13.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered United States



Some of the leading companies in the US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market include:

VERIDA

Elite Medical Transport

Transdev

Ride Health

Roundtrip

Medical Answering Services, LLC

One Call

Stellar Transport

Abba Medical Transportation, LLC

Able Medical Transportation, Inc.

Life Ride

Mobility Transportation Services, Inc.

ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC

MTM, Inc.

AMR

Xpress Transportation

CJ Medical Transportation

Southeastrans

ModivCare

Crothall Healthcare

Acadian Ambulance Service.

