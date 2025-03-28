Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Centers 2025-2035: Analysis of Products, Applications, Companies, and Markets at the Country-Level

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Centers is experiencing significant growth as operators move away from traditional lead-acid systems toward more advanced, lightweight, and energy-efficient solutions. In 2025, an increase in large-scale hyperscale and colocation facilities is fueling the need for resilient backup power, particularly amid surging server and rack densities. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries offer a smaller footprint, faster recharge times, and superior cycle life, making them an appealing choice where continuous uptime is critical.



By 2035, further improvements in Li-ion chemistries and global sustainability pressures will drive broader adoption. Data centers aiming for reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) and minimal environmental impact are increasingly deploying Li-ion UPS systems. Additionally, ongoing advancements in battery management systems (BMS) and monitoring tools will enhance operational visibility, reliability, and safety. These factors, alongside government green data center initiatives and corporate ESG commitments, position Li-ion UPS solutions as a foundational element of next-generation data center infrastructure.

Market Dynamics

A prominent trend is the integration of Li-ion UPS systems with renewable energy sources and microgrids. Data center operators increasingly explore hybrid power setups - combining Li-ion UPS arrays with on-site solar, wind, or hydrogen-based backup. This integration reduces reliance on the grid, lowers operating costs, and aligns with carbon-neutral goals, further reinforcing Li-ion's role in the industry's sustainability roadmap.



Increasing rack densities and demand for high availability is a critical driver. As high-performance computing (HPC), AI, and edge deployments create intense power demands, data centers prioritize reliable backup systems that can handle rapid load changes. Li-ion's quick recharge capability, smaller footprint, and extended lifespan address these challenges more effectively than legacy lead-acid batteries, driving widespread adoption.



Higher upfront investment costs can restrain market penetration, particularly for small-to-mid-sized data centers. While Li-ion typically offers lower TCO over the battery's lifecycle, the initial purchase price remains a hurdle for organizations with limited capital budgets. Ensuring clear ROI, financing options, and vendor support packages is vital to overcoming cost-related adoption barriers.



Advances in battery management and predictive analytics represent a key opportunity. Sophisticated BMS software can monitor cell performance, temperature, and usage patterns in real time, proactively diagnosing issues and managing load distribution. This enables predictive maintenance, prolongs battery life, and reduces downtime risks - valuable features in an industry where a few seconds of power loss can lead to substantial financial or operational impacts.

Key Players in the Market

Vertiv

Eaton

Delta Electronics

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Sicon Chat Union Electric

BOWMAN

Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd.

ABB

TOSHIBA Corporation

KOHLER Uninterruptible Power Limited

EVADA (Xiamen) Technology Co., Ltd.

Segmentation by Application (Data Center Type)

Hyperscale Data Centers Typically supporting cloud giants and large-scale enterprises, with enormous power requirements. Li-ion UPS solutions reduce footprint and downtime, appealing for massive server deployments.

Colocation and Retail Data Centers Serve multiple tenants with varied load demands. Emphasis on flexible, modular UPS systems to adapt to evolving client needs.

Enterprise Data Centers Owned/operated by individual organizations. Tighter budgets often lead to a cost-benefit focus for Li-ion conversions vs. lead-acid.

Edge Data Centers Smaller facilities supporting low-latency workloads (e.g., IoT, 5G). Compact, energy-efficient Li-ion UPS solutions are vital in space-constrained environments.



Segmentation by Product

Battery Capacity Less Than 10 kVa: Common for smaller edge or micro data centers. More Than 10 kVa: Suited for medium-to-large facilities requiring high-capacity backup.

Phase Single Phase: Targets smaller-scale deployments or distributed edge locations. Three Phase: Standard in larger facilities with robust power distribution infrastructures.

Battery Chemistry Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP): Known for thermal stability, long cycle life. Lithium-Ion Manganese Oxide (LMO): Higher energy density, but with slight trade-offs in cycle life. Others: Emerging chemistries optimized for specialized performance or cost considerations.



Regional Overview

North America Strong driver due to hyperscale expansions in the U.S., Canada's thriving tech sector, and Mexico's growing data center footprint. Early adopters emphasize TCO benefits and advanced battery monitoring.

Europe Emphasis on sustainability and strict environmental regulations. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and the Netherlands lead in modernizing data center infrastructure with Li-ion solutions.

Asia-Pacific Rapid data center construction in China, India, and Southeast Asia. High user density and expanding digital economies spur large-scale Li-ion UPS adoption.

Rest-of-the-World Middle East invests heavily in state-of-the-art data centers amid rising cloud usage. South America sees expansions in key markets like Brazil, capitalizing on Li-ion's reduced maintenance costs.



Key Topics Covered



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Data Center Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Data Center Capacities: Current and Future

1.1.2 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

1.1.3 Impact of Carbon Neutral Data Center Operations on Refrigerants Market

1.1.3.1 Current and Future Scenario for CNDC

1.1.3.2 Alternative Solutions to Current HVAC Systems used in Data Centers

1.1.3.3 Cost Analysis

1.1.3.4 Key Countries to Focus

1.1.4 Impact of United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Data Center Market

1.1.5 Other Industrial Trends

1.1.5.1 HPC Cluster Developments

1.1.5.2 Blockchain Initiatives

1.1.5.3 Super Computing

1.1.5.4 5G and 6G Developments

1.1.5.5 Impact of Server/Rack Density

1.2 R&D Review

1.2.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.3 Stakeholder Analysis

1.3.1 Use Case

1.3.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.3 Market Opportunities

1.5 Alternative Power Sources for Data Centers

1.5.1 Hydrogen Powered Data Centers

1.5.2 SMR for Data Centers

1.5.3 Other Renewable Energy



2. Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center (by Application)

2.3.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

2.3.2 Colocation and Retail Data Centers

2.3.3 Enterprise Data Centers

2.3.4 Edge Data Centers



3. Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center (by Battery Capacity)

3.3.1 Less Than 10kVa

3.3.2 More Than 10kVa

3.4 Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center (by Phase)

3.4.1 Single Phase

3.4.2 Three Phase

3.5 Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center (by Battery Chemistry)

3.5.1 Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

3.5.2 Lithium-ion manganese oxide (LMO)

3.5.3 Others



4. Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center (by Region)

4.1 Lithium-Ion UPS Market for Data Center (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Vertiv

5.3.1.1 Overview

5.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Top Competitors

5.3.1.4 Target Customers

5.3.1.5 Key Personnel

5.3.1.6 Analyst View

5.3.1.7 Market Share

5.3.2 Eaton

5.3.3 Delta Electronics

5.3.4 Schneider Electric

5.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric

5.3.6 Sicon Chat Union Electric Co. Ltd.

5.3.7 BOWMAN

5.3.8 Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd.

5.3.9 ABB

5.3.10 TOSHIBA CORPORATION

5.3.11 KOHLER Uninterruptible Power Limited

5.3.12 EVADA (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd.



6. Research Methodology

