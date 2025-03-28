Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Forecast Report 2024-2034 | Revenues to Reach $2.15 Billion by 2034 | Drug Discovery and Development Applications Will Dominate with 32% Market Share

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Sample Type, Workflow, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market, initially valued at $573.9 million in 2023, is set to witness substantial growth, projected to surge to $2.15 billion by 2034, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.54% over the period from 2024 to 2034.

The market has been experiencing significant growth, primarily fuelled by the increasing use of spatial omics for drug discovery and development, advancements in sequencing technologies, increasing demand for high-resolution single-cell analysis, and the rising prevalence of complex diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders. Moreover, the increasing applications of spatial genomics in personalized medicine and precision oncology are expected to expand the market as researchers and clinicians seek more accurate insights into disease mechanisms at the molecular level.



Market Introduction



The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market has been experiencing significant growth, fueled by growing investments in genomics research by government and private organizations and collaborations between biotech firms and academic institutions, and is accelerating the adoption of spatial analysis techniques. As investment in spatial transcriptomics continues to rise, the field is positioned for significant growth and transformative breakthroughs. The ongoing financial support will undoubtedly catalyze further advancements in spatial gene expression analysis, reinforcing its potential to reshape research paradigms and redefine the boundaries of precision medicine.

For instance, in 2024, Moleculent AB secured $26 million in a Series A financing round led by ARCH Venture Partners and co-led by Eir Ventures. The company's innovative functional biology platform enables the detection and profiling of cell interactions directly within their native tissue environments. Therefore, such financial support supports technological innovations and expands spatial transcriptomics applications in various research domains.



Industrial Impact



The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market has significantly influenced the healthcare landscape, driven by key players such as 10x Genomics, Illumina, Inc., and Akoya Biosciences, Inc. These companies are at the forefront, providing cutting-edge platforms for spatially resolved genomic and transcriptomic profiling.



Moreover, the market has been further shaped by strategic collaborations, mergers, and R&D investments, which enable companies to expand their global presence and introduce innovative solutions. With the increasing focus on understanding tissue architecture and disease mechanisms, the competitive landscape of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is dynamic, with innovation and customer-centric approaches driving differentiation and growth.



Market Segmentation for Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market:

Segmentation 1: by Product Type

Kits and Assays: Sample Preparation Kits and Sample Enrichment Kits

Instrument: Slide Scanner, Microscopy Mass, and Cytometry

Software

Services

Kits and Assays Segment to Dominate the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Product Type)



Based on product type, the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market was led by the kits and assays segment, which accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.11 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period 2024-2034. This dominance can be attributed to their essential role in spatial analysis workflows, providing critical reagents and tools for sample preparation, staining, and detection. With applications spanning single-cell analysis, tissue profiling, and drug discovery, these products have become indispensable across research areas such as oncology, immunology, and neuroscience. Additionally, the services segment has gained traction, as many institutions and pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on outsourcing services for customized analysis, data interpretation, and biomarker discovery. This combination of robust product offerings and expanding service capabilities is expected to propel the overall growth of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in the coming years.



Segmentation 2: by Sample Type

Fresh Frozen Tissues

Fixed Frozen Tissues

Formalin Fixed Paraffin Embedded (FFPE) Tissues

Cultured Cells

Fresh Frozen Tissues Segment to Dominate the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Sample Type)



Based on sample type, the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market was led by the fresh frozen tissues segment, which accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.13 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Fresh frozen tissues are biological tissues that are frozen immediately after collection to preserve their molecular integrity. The segmental growth is primarily driven by the need to preserve tissue with intact morphology, proteins, DNA, and RNA for clinical research and diagnostic applications. Fresh frozen tissues maintain structural integrity and provide optimal permeabilization conditions, which are critical for research experiments. Leading companies such as 10x Genomics and Akoya Biosciences, Inc. offer advanced imaging technologies and solutions tailored for fresh frozen tissue types, further accelerating market expansion.



Segmentation 3: by Workflow

Spatial Imaging: Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization(FISH), Microscopy, Barcodes, and Other

Spatial Sequencing: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), In-Vivo Transcription, Fluorescent In-Situ Sequencing (FISSEQ), Microtomy Sequencing, and Other

Spatial Analysis: Data Visualization Tools and Data Analysis Tools

Spatial Imaging Segment to Dominate the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Workflow)



Based on workflow, spatial imaging accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.09 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.29% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Spatial imaging enables the exploration of the spatial organization of genetic material (DNA) and gene [removed]RNA) within their native tissue environment. The segment has experienced significant growth, driven by innovations in imaging technologies, mass cytometry, and mass spectrometry. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have further improved the accuracy and efficiency of image reconstruction, making real-time spatial imaging increasingly viable. By harnessing large datasets and adaptive learning algorithms, AI and ML address existing limitations, enhancing image processing and interpretation with greater precision and speed.



Segmentation 4: by Application

Diagnostics: Cancer Diagnostics, Neurology Diagnostics, Immunology Diagnostics, and Other Diagnostics

Translation Research

Drug Discovery and Development

Single Cell Analysis

Cell Biology

Other

Drug Discovery and Development Segment to Dominate the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by Application)



Based on application, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is expected to reach $688.4 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The segment is majorly driven by the adoption of spatial technologies in identifying novel drug targets, understanding disease pathways, and optimizing preclinical studies through spatial insights into tissue microenvironments. Further, the growth of the market can be attributed to the high throughput techniques required for the discovery of therapeutic targets for drug development. Moreover, the advent of spatial biology, including gene expression microarray and high-throughput RNA-sequencing in clinical and drug research, has also furthered the market's growth.



Segmentation 5: by End User

Academic Institutes and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization

Others

Academic Institutes and Research Institutes Segment to Dominate the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market (by End User)



Based on end user, academic institutes and research institutes accounted for the largest share in 2023 and are expected to reach $925.4 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Academic and research institutions are among the primary end users of the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market. Research organizations constitute integral facilities for companies as well as independent academic research facilities. In the research laboratories, potential biomarkers are identified, and drugs are developed while acquiring targets through spatial analysis. In addition to this, research organizations are also responsible for exploring new opportunities for advancing gene expression analysis and capabilities.



Segmentation: 6 by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market in 2023, the North America region dominated the global market, and it is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period 2024-2034. This can be attributed to several key factors, including various technological innovations, drug discovery, and increasing research activities. In North America, several established spatial biology companies are focusing on expanding their portfolio in spatial genomics and transcriptomics instruments and kits. They are collaborating with service providers and pharmaceutical giants to co-market sequencing solutions with their complementary precision medicine solutions. Moreover, the availability of investors and venture capitalists capable of investing in the development of precision drugs and providing funds to start-ups in spatial biology has been furthering the market's growth.



Recent Developments in the Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market

In July 2024, Illumina, Inc. announced the acquisition of Fluent BioSciences, a developer of innovative single-cell analysis technology. Fluent BioSciences has developed a unique single-cell analysis technology that eliminates the need for complex and expensive instrumentation and microfluidic consumables. This acquisition aligns with Illumina's broader strategy to advance its multiomics capabilities, particularly in single-cell research.

In May 2024, 10x Genomics launched a 5,000-plex gene panel for its Xenium platform, enabling researchers to analyze thousands of genes simultaneously in situ. The expanded gene panel offers unprecedented depth and detail, accelerating discoveries in tissue biology and disease mechanisms.

In January 2024, Akoya Biosciences, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a license and distribution agreement to deliver a spatial multiomics workflow. This collaboration combines Thermo Fisher's ViewRNA technology with Akoya's spatial biology solutions, enabling rapid, whole-slide imaging of RNA and protein biomarkers.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Drivers



Increasing Use of Spatial Omics for Drug Discovery and Development: The field of drug discovery and development is undergoing a transformative shift with the growing integration of spatial omics technologies, which are enabling a deeper and more accurate understanding of disease biology, therapeutic targets, and biomarkers of disease and therapeutic response. Traditional drug development heavily relied on bulk tissue samples, which often provided limited insights due to their inability to capture the heterogeneous nature of disease pathology. With the advent of spatial omics, including techniques such as digital spatial profiling (DSP), research scientists can now perform high-resolution, in situ analysis of RNA, DNA, and protein expression, offering unprecedented spatial context to the molecular landscape of disease tissues.



Market Challenges



Lack of Skilled Professionals: A significant restraint in adopting and expanding spatial genomics and transcriptomics technologies is the lack of a skilled workforce. Clinical genomics laboratories, critical for implementing these advanced techniques, are already facing acute staff shortages, particularly in the U.S. As per an article titled ' Exploring current challenges in the technologist workforce of clinical genomics laboratories, published in 2023, while medical technologists play a vital role in laboratory operations, the specialized nature of spatial genomics and transcriptomics demands expertise in both molecular biology and bioinformatics. This dual proficiency is not commonly available, further exacerbating workforce challenges.



Market Opportunities



Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics: The spatial genomics and transcriptomics market presents a significant opportunity driven by advancements in computational tools designed to enhance and impute spatial gene expression. These tools, leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies, are transforming data resolution and accuracy, addressing critical technical challenges in spatial transcriptomics (ST) analysis.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, who have analyzed company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some prominent names established in this market are:

10x Genomics

Bruker Corporation

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

Bio-Techne

