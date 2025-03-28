Intelligent RAN Automation Solutions Market Report 2025-2033: Network Slicing and Private 5G Create Lucrative Opportunities for Intelligent RAN Solutions

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent RAN Automation Solution Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intelligent RAN (Radio Access Network) Automation Solution Market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming decade as 5G rollouts accelerate and next-generation networks increasingly rely on software-defined and AI-driven orchestration.

In 2024, early adopters, particularly major telecom operators, focused on self-organizing network (SON) enhancements, open RAN automation, and advanced optimization frameworks to manage growing complexity. This not only improved network efficiency and cost-effectiveness but also laid the groundwork for flexible, on-demand services like network slicing.



By 2033, the progression to 6G and advanced 5G-Advanced features will further bolster RAN automation adoption. As more networks evolve toward cloud-native architectures, operators will demand intelligent RAN solutions capable of predictive analytics, zero-touch provisioning, and real-time network reconfiguration. These trends align with the overarching shift toward open standards (e.g., O-RAN) and AI-driven orchestration, enabling lower OPEX, accelerated service innovation, and a more robust ecosystem of hardware and software vendors.

A standout trend is the integration of AI/ML technologies across the RAN domain. RAN automation solutions increasingly incorporate machine learning models to predict traffic spikes, optimize resource scheduling, and detect anomalies in real time. This AI-centric approach enables proactive rather than reactive network management, thereby improving QoS (quality of service) and minimizing operational costs.



Growing network complexity from higher data volumes and diverse service requirements drives the need for intelligent RAN automation. As operators roll out 5G networks supporting IoT, mission-critical applications, and ultra-broadband, manual provisioning and configuration become infeasible. Automated orchestration ensures that capacity, coverage, and performance targets are met consistently, helping operators handle exponential traffic growth while maintaining profitability.



Despite strong momentum, the need for cross-vendor interoperability and standards compliance can slow adoption. For multi-vendor networks to function cohesively, automation platforms must integrate with disparate hardware and software systems. Ensuring that O-RAN specs, open APIs, and diverse vendor solutions seamlessly communicate presents a technical and organizational challenge, particularly for legacy networks.



Advanced use cases such as network slicing and private 5G provide a significant opportunity for RAN automation solutions. Enterprises in manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics increasingly demand customized, reliable connectivity. Intelligent RAN orchestration capable of automatically allocating resources, managing latency constraints, and isolating traffic opens lucrative new revenue streams for operators and solution providers alike.



Segmentation by Application

SON-Based Automation: Classic self-organizing network solutions for tasks like neighbor relations, PCI/RACH optimization, and mobility management.

Open RAN Automation: Deployments of rApps and xApps leveraging real-time intelligence in O-RAN-compliant RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller) environments.

Baseband-Integrated Intelligent RAN Applications: Native, vendor-specific solutions embedded within RAN infrastructure to optimize resource allocation, spectrum usage, and massive MIMO configurations.

RAN Planning & Optimization Software: Automated tools for network design, capacity forecasting, and iterative optimization.

Test & Measurement Solutions: Intelligence-driven platforms for RAN troubleshooting, performance monitoring, and validation.

Segmentation by Access Technology

LTE: Existing 4G networks leveraging advanced automation to enhance coverage and capacity.

5G NR: Main growth driver as automation addresses ultra-dense small cells, beamforming, and network slicing.

6G: Emerging standard over the next decade, requiring AI-centric orchestration and truly autonomous RAN management.

Key Players in the Intelligent RAN Automation Solutions Market

Ericsson

Nokia

Huawei

Cisco Systems

Samsung

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

NEC Corporation

Juniper Networks

Mavenir

Amdocs

Rakuten Symphony

Parallel Wireless

Airspan Networks

ASOCS

Key Topics Covered



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.1 Semiconductor & Enabling AI/ML Technology Specialists

1.2.2 RAN Infrastructure Vendors

1.2.3 SON, xApp/rApp & Automation Application Developers

1.2.4 RIC, SMO & OSS Platform Providers

1.2.5 RAN Planning & Optimization Software Suppliers

1.2.6 Test & Measurement Solution Providers

1.2.7 Wireless Service Providers

1.2.8 End Users

1.3 Stakeholder Analysis

1.3.1 Use Cases

1.3.1.1 Neighbor Relations, PCI & RACH Optimization

1.3.1.2 Mobility & Handover Management

1.3.1.3 RAN Resource Optimization, Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

1.3.1.4 Spectrum Management & Multi-RAT Connectivity

1.3.1.5 Network Healing & Protection

1.3.1.6 Massive MIMO, Beamforming & Lower-Layer Optimization

1.3.1.7 Network Slicing, Private 5G, NTN & Vertical Applications

1.3.1.8 Network Planning & Evolution

1.3.1.9 Automation & AI Enablement

1.3.2 Initiatives and Standardization

1.3.2.1 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

1.3.2.2 AI-RAN Alliance

1.3.2.3 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

1.3.2.4 GSMA (GSM Association)

1.3.2.5 GTAA (Global Telco AI Alliance)

1.3.2.6 IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)

1.3.2.7 ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

1.3.2.8 Others

1.3.2.8.1 Linux Foundation

1.3.2.8.2 NGMN Alliance

1.3.2.8.3 ONF (Open Networking Foundation)

1.3.2.8.4 O-RAN Alliance

1.3.2.8.5 OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance)

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.3 Market Opportunities



2. Intelligent RAN Automation Solution Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Intelligent RAN Automation Solution Market (by Application)

2.3.1 SON-Based Automation

2.3.2 Open RAN Automation

2.3.3 Baseband-Integrated Intelligent RAN Applications

2.3.4 RAN Planning & Optimization Software

2.3.5 Test & Measurement Solutions



3. Intelligent RAN Automation Solution Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Intelligent RAN Automation Solution Market (by Access Technology)

3.3.1 LTE

3.3.2 5G NR

3.3.3 6G



4. Intelligent RAN Automation Solution Market (By Region)

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Ericsson

5.3.1.1 Overview

5.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Top Competitors

5.3.1.4 Target Customers

5.3.1.5 Key Personnel

5.3.1.6 Analyst View

5.3.1.7 Market Share

5.3.2 Nokia

5.3.3 Huawei

5.3.4 Cisco Systems

5.3.5 Samsung

5.3.6 Intel Corporation

5.3.7 Qualcomm

5.3.8 NEC Corporation

5.3.9 Juniper Networks

5.3.10 Mavenir

5.3.11 Amdocs

5.3.12 Rakuten Symphony

5.3.13 Parallel Wireless

5.3.14 Airspan Networks

5.3.15 ASOCS

