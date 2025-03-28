Synthetic Biology Markets and Company Analysis Report 2025: Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Twist Biosciences & Other Major Players

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Tools, Application, Technology, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic biology market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by advancements in biotechnology, increased investments in R&D, and the growing adoption of technologies such as synthetic DNA, gene synthesis, and genome engineering. Key sectors, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, are witnessing strong demand as companies leverage synthetic biology for drug discovery, tissue regeneration, and sustainable food production.



By 2035, the market is expected to reach new heights, fueled by breakthroughs in AI-driven biosynthesis, gene editing, and the development of engineered organisms for therapeutic applications. These innovations will revolutionize precision medicine, enabling targeted therapies and customized treatments. Notably, the emergence of synthetically engineered tissues and artificial organs will enhance transplant capabilities and offer new solutions for organ failure and chronic diseases. As regulatory frameworks for genetically modified organisms and gene therapies become more established, they will help mitigate safety risks and accelerate market growth.

Key players in the market are Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Merck KGAA, Twist Biosciences, GINKGO BIOWORKS, Genscript, Viridos, Precigen, Inc., Pivot Bio, BASF SE, Illumina, Inc., Creative Enzymes, Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, etc.

North America dominates the synthetic biology market, driven by its robust research infrastructure, significant funding for biotech startups, and supportive government policies that encourage biotechnology innovation. Moreover, the U.S. is home to major players like Ginkgo Bioworks, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, all of which are making substantial investments in cutting-edge technologies. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Henogen SA to expand its gene therapy manufacturing capabilities, while Illumina continues to lead in genomic sequencing, enabling advancements in synthetic biology applications in healthcare and agriculture.



The healthcare sector is a major driver of synthetic biology innovations, with increasing demand for precision medicine and sustainable healthcare solutions. Synthetic biology enables the development of tailor-made treatments, such as gene therapies and biologics, which are designed to target individual genetic profiles, improving both effectiveness and safety. For example, companies such as Precigen, Inc. and Viridos are utilizing synthetic biology to create environmentally sustainable biopharmaceuticals through engineered microorganisms, providing a cost-effective and scalable alternative to traditional drug manufacturing.



AI technologies are further accelerating progress in synthetic biology, particularly in healthcare. AI-powered algorithms are optimizing gene therapies, enhancing gene editing accuracy, and improving biomanufacturing processes. For instance, Ginkgo Bioworks is using AI to speed up gene synthesis, enabling faster, more efficient biopharmaceutical production. These AI-driven innovations are poised to reduce costs and expedite the availability of novel therapies, particularly in areas such as gene therapy, cancer treatment, and regenerative medicine.



Furthermore, the growing focus on personalized and precision medicine presents significant opportunities for synthetic biology. By enabling the development of customized therapies based on an individual's genetic makeup, synthetic biology is helping to improve treatment efficacy and minimize side effects. Companies such as Illumina, Inc. and Precigen, Inc. are making substantial investments in gene-editing platforms, addressing the increasing demand for personalized medicine solutions.

However, the lack of standardized regulations and ethical concerns surrounding the manipulation of genetic material pose a significant challenge to the growth of the synthetic biology market. Regulatory frameworks are still evolving, and any missteps in regulatory approval could lead to delays in product commercialization and public resistance.



Key players in the synthetic biology market are actively advancing the field through various initiatives and collaborations. For instance, in February 2021, Eurofins acquired Beacon Discovery, a company specializing in drug research, to expand its services in synthetic biology applications. Moreover, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is enhancing its capabilities in synthetic biology through strategic acquisitions and expanding its product portfolio. By acquiring companies that specialize in biotechnology and gene therapy manufacturing, such as Henogen SA, the company aims to strengthen its position in the gene therapy and biologics production space.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Synthetic Biology Market Outlook

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.3 Key Findings

1.4 Market Footprint and Growth Potential



2. Global Synthetic Biology Equipment Market: Industry Analysis

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Legal Requirements and Framework

2.3 Patent Analysis

2.3.1 By Year

2.3.2 By Company

2.4 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

2.5 Market Trends



3. Global Synthetic Biology Market: Market Dynamics

3.1 Impact Analysis

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Market Opportunities



4. Global Synthetic Biology Market (by Tools)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

4.3 Enzymes

4.4 Cloning Technology Kits

4.5 Chassis Organisms

4.6 Xeno Nucleic Acid

4.7 Others



5. Global Synthetic Biology Market (by Technology)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Gene Synthesis

5.3 Genome Engineering

5.4 Sequencing

5.5 Others



6. Global Synthetic Biology Market (by Application)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Medical Applications

6.2.1 Drug Discovery and Therapeutics

6.2.2 Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Industrial Applications

6.4 Food and Agriculture Application

6.5 Other Applications



7. Global Synthetic Biology Market (by Region)

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East and Africa



8. Global Synthetic Biology Market: Competitive Insights and Company Profile

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Strategies and Developments

8.2.1 Synergistic Activities

8.2.2 Funding and Expansion

8.2.3 Product Launches

8.2.4 Acquisitions and Mergers

8.2.5 Approvals

8.3 Company Profiles

8.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.3.1.1 Company Overview

8.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

8.3.1.3 Key Competitors

8.3.1.4 Analyst Perspective

8.3.2 Eurofins Scientific

8.3.3 Agilent Technologies

8.3.4 Merck KGAA

8.3.5 Twist Biosciences

8.3.6 GINKGO BIOWORKS

8.3.7 Genscript

8.3.8 Viridos

8.3.9 Precigen, Inc.

8.3.10 Pivot Bio

8.3.11 BASF SE

8.3.12 Illumina, Inc.

8.3.13 Creative Enzymes

8.3.14 Danaher Corporation

8.3.15 Other Companies



