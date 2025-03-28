Atmospheric Water Generator Market Report 2025: IoT-Enabled and 4th-Gen AWGs Drive Market Growth

Dublin, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atmospheric Water Generator Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The atmospheric water generator market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.84 billion in 2024 to $4.42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to strengthening water infrastructure, increasing demand for potable water, and rising urbanization. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the atmospheric water generator market in 2024, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: Water-Gen Ltd.; Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Drinkable Air Technologies; SOURCE Global; Ray Agua



The atmospheric water generator market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing government initiatives, increasing world population, increasing water scarcity, and a high number of people living in water-stressed countries. Major trends in the forecast period include developing atmospheric RV water generators, developing 4th generation of atmospheric water generators, developing Internet of Things (IoT) integrated atmospheric water generators, focusing on research and developments, focusing on product innovation, and focusing on strategic partnerships.



The atmospheric water generator market is poised for growth due to the escalating challenge of water scarcity. In February 2022, Global Citizen, an Australia-based international education and advocacy organization focused on ending extreme poverty, highlighted that as Africa's population expands and climate change depletes finite resources, an estimated 230 million Africans may face water scarcity by 2025, with up to 460 million residing in water-stressed areas.



The substantial population residing in countries grappling with water stress is anticipated to propel the atmospheric water generator market. According to a UN-Water report in 2022, 2.3 billion people inhabit water-stressed countries, with 1.42 billion people, including 450 million children, residing in areas marked by high or extremely high water vulnerability. A staggering 785 million people lack access to basic water services, and reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that 884 million people lack access to safe drinking water. Consequently, the significant population residing in water-stressed countries is expected to be a driving force for the atmospheric water generator market.



Leading companies in the atmospheric water generator market are concentrating on creating innovative portable atmospheric water generators to improve water accessibility and sustainability for off-grid and mobile living enthusiasts. For example, in January 2023, Airiver, a U.S.-based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of portable atmospheric water generators, introduced its line of portable atmospheric water generators. These devices are designed to provide eco-friendly and accessible clean water for individuals living in remote areas, off-grid communities, and environmentally conscious consumers. Capable of producing up to 30 liters of mineralized water daily using advanced filtration and low-energy technology, the company aims to tackle global water scarcity, with a focus on deployment in underserved regions such as Chile, Brazil, and Mexico.



Strategic partnerships represent another significant trend gaining traction in the atmospheric water generator market. In September 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc., a US-based emerging electric vehicle manufacturer, entered into a partnership with Watergen Inc., an Israel-based developer of atmospheric water generators (AWG). This collaboration aims to equip Mullen's electric vehicle portfolio with Watergen's technology, enabling the production of fresh drinking water from the air for both in-vehicle consumer and commercial applications. Additionally, in May 2022, Watergen partnered with SMV Jaipuria Group, an Indian conglomerate, to introduce its AWG technology across India. As part of this collaboration, a new manufacturing plant is set to be established within one year of operations, further expanding Watergen's presence and impact in the Indian market.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Cooling Condensation, Wet Desiccation

2) By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential



Subsegments:



1) By Cooling Condensation: Mechanical Cooling Systems; Thermoelectric Cooling Systems; Wet Desiccation

2) By Wet Desiccation: Desiccant-Based Systems; Solar-Powered Desiccation Systems



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this atmospheric water generator market report include:

Water-Gen Ltd.

Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Drinkable Air Technologies

SOURCE Global

Ray Agua

Island Sky Corporation

Water Generating Systems LLC

WAIEA Water Solutions

EcoloBlue

Drupps

Watair Inc

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd.

Planets Water

Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co. Ltd.

Akvosphere

Bestway (Shanghai)Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Laswim Water Environment Equipment Co. Ltd.

Dew Point Manufacturing

Water Technologies International Inc.

Skywater Air Water Machines

Hendrx Water

Energy and Water Development Corp. (EAWC)

Genaq Technologies S.L.

Air 2 Water Solutions

AeroNero

Tsunami Products Inc.

AquaViable Solutions Inc.

Canadian Dew Technologies Inc.

Green Technology Global Inc.

Satus Ager SA

Tecnoseeds

GlobeNatural

De Alimentos

Adm Do Brasil Ltda.

GENAQ

H2O Biofouling Solutions B.V.

Eshara Water

Buserve Limited

Aqua Air Africa

